EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eyes Today's Vote for Early Election
2019-10-29 08:30:00
GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 07:00:00
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High as Bulls Back-Fill Justification for Risk Appetite
2019-10-29 01:13:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2019-10-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DM60tAqy2B
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.26% Oil - US Crude: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O9pImm7Kdj
  • #Naturalgas: Any failure in closing above the low end of the zone would mean buyer’s hesitation. This opens the door to the price to correct lower towards the vicinity of $2.490-82.Get your market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/4OXBiubFF0 #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/a8QGLTV6pd
  • Today, I was hosted by @skynewsarabia to discuss the possible vote on UK's early election's proposal on #GBP. Additionally, expected FED's rates decision , #USDoutlook and more. Details in the link below: https://t.co/RP23qxSEie https://t.co/bs4wZwYXip
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FmdydpUFXn
  • Why trade with Bollinger Bands®? Find out as a day trader, how you can use it to your advantage:https://t.co/dwODDDSsFi @WVenketas https://t.co/TWVK8ppD2k
  • ECB's Weidmann says he is very critical of calls for green QE
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/10/29/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Eyeing-0.69-as-Selloff-Stalls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • UK Government reportedly open to amendment for December 11th election
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Credit (YoY) (SEP), Actual: 6.0% Expected: N/A Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • EUR/USD nears two-week low ahead of major data run.
  • A break below 1.1000 would re-open the May 2017 low.

Brand New Q4 2019 USD and EUR Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

EUR/USD Eyes a Packed Economic Calendar inc FOMC and US Non-Farm Payrolls

The most commonly traded FX-pair, EUR/USD, is running into a packed economic and event calendar with volatility expected to rise during the rest of the week. The Average True Range (ATR) of the pair has fallen from around 58 pips to around 43 pips over the last month and any data beat, or miss may add volatility into what has been a quiet FX-pair of late. There are important data Eurozone data releases for the rest of the week, while in the US there is the FOMC rate decision (Wednesday), and US non-farm payrolls and ISM numbers on Friday.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The EUR/USD spot price tested and baulked at the 200-day moving average just over a week and has fallen steadily since. The pair are now testing the two-week low around 1.1074, an area of confluence with the 20-dma. A break and close below here will see the 50-dma at 1.1030 under pressure before a big figure break. Below 1.1000, 109.29 and then the multi-month low at 1.0879 come into view.

Further losses below here would need a considerable impulse as political factors may come into play. US President Donald Trump would push back against any further weakness in the Euro, a currency that he feels is being moved lower to make Eurozone exports more affordable.

EURUSD Daily Price Chart (December 2018 – October 29, 2019)

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are 53% net-short EURUSD, a bullish contrarian bias.

Recent daily and weekly positional changes however give us a mixed trading bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Euro and the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

