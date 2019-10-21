We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price: Euro rallies to Multi- Month High against USD – What’s Next?
2019-10-21 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Tops 1.30 as Bercow Blocks Meaningful Vote (Again)
2019-10-21 16:59:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Japanese Yen Holds US Dollar Bulls Near Top of Key Trading Band
2019-10-21 02:55:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Continue Congestion as USD Dives
2019-10-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-21 15:30:00
Where To With Recession Fears, Trade Wars and Brexit In the Headlines?
2019-10-21 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTCUSD Lacks Momentum Despite Key Tailwind
2019-10-17 21:46:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Nearing Confluent Support Zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2019/10/21/canadian-dollar-price-outlook-usd-cad-nearing-confluent-support-zone-js53-cad-chart.html https://t.co/2V03DZZeVE
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.03% Oil - US Crude: 0.00% Gold: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HZO5HK4CR4
  • $CAD notably firmer on election day with USD/CAD briefly dipping below the July 31st low (1.3105). Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/gXSBZURclY https://t.co/UBbam5SlMj
  • "Japanification is the logical consequence of the wrong application of mainstream macroeconomics." "What is worse is that prolonged monetary easing tends to lower productivity growth by keeping inefficient businesses alive" $JPY $USD $EUR $AUD
  • Central banks adopting wrong lessons from 'Japanification' - former BoJ Governor Shirakawa "I am puzzled by the spread of this Japanification. Have Western economists and policymakers not learned the lessons for avoiding it from Japan's own experience?" https://t.co/ozCG12Lyjp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.98%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gPJhm7FUS6
  • Trading #gold is much like trading #forex if you use a spread-betting platform. Get your gold trading tips and strategies from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/giIfn02RQC https://t.co/MsNMzcCOrQ
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.57% Wall Street: 0.08% Germany 30: -0.10% France 40: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/seIDH4a82Z
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Christine Lagarde Says Trump Is Hurting Global Economic Stability - MW https://t.co/GCCmAUPTwJ
  • RT @next_china: Trump said China has indicated that trade negotiations are advancing, raising expectations the nations’ leaders could sign…
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Tops 1.30 as Bercow Blocks Meaningful Vote (Again)

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Tops 1.30 as Bercow Blocks Meaningful Vote (Again)

2019-10-21 16:59:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD & EUR/GBP PRICE ANALYSIS: BREXIT LATEST PUSHES BRITISH POUND ABOVE 1.3000

  • The Pound Sterling extends its recent rally with spot GBP/USD briefly topping the 1.3000 handle and spot EUR/GBP holding below 0.8600 after UK Parliament rejected Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal over the weekend
  • British MPs will attempt to add amendments to the Prime Minister’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement since House of Commons Speaker John Bercow blocked a second Brexit deal vote
  • Check out this Brexit Timeline for insight on how Brexit negotiations have impacted the financial markets

GBP/USD eclipsed the 1.3000 price level momentarily this morning as the fading risk of no-deal Brexit continues to bolster the cable. Similarly, gains in the British Pound has pushed spot EUR/GBP prices back below the 0.8600 handle. The most recent extension to the Sterling’s sustained advance likely comes despite ongoing Brexit confusion following this weekend’s canceled vote on the latest Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which forced PM Boris Johnson to formally request an extension to the October 31 Brexit deadline.

UK HOUSE OF COMMONS SPEAKER JOHN BERCOW BLOCKS PARLIAMENT VOTE ON PM BORIS JOHNON’S BREXIT DEAL

Paralleling when the House of Commons was gridlocked over prior UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, Speaker John Bercow is once again preventing British MPs from voting on the latest Brexit deal negotiated with the EU. Bercow’s decision to block another meaningful vote on Monday is due to Parliament being prevented from voting on the same motion twice. As such, British MPs will now look to tack on amendments to the Prime Minister’s Brexit bill – likely calling for a confirmatory second referendum or customs union arrangements.

BRITISH POUND (GBP) AWAITS WITHDRAWAL AGREEMENT AMENDMENTS; EU RESPONSE TO BREXIT DELAY REQUEST

Though there is doubt over whether these amendments can find enough backing to reintroduce the recently brokered Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Parliament will continue to debate Brexit deal amendments in the House of Commons today. PM Johnson hopes to put his Brexit deal up for another meaningful vote later this week and potentially as early as Tuesday. Also, following Boris Johnson’s defeat over the weekend, the PM formally submitted another Brexit extension request to EUCO President Donald Tusk to push back the current October 31 Brexit deadline.

With the original Brexit date initially set for March 29 earlier this year and the EU27 agreeing to kick the can twice already, PM Boris Johnson adamantly claims he will do all he can to “get Brexit done on October 31” and told EU leaders that “further [Brexit] delay is not a solution.” If the ongoing impasse in UK Parliament continues and a frustrated EU27 falls short of unanimously approving another Brexit extension, the British Pound’s recent rally has potential to reverse quickly as no-deal Brexit risk comes back into scope.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (MARCH 19, 2017 TO OCTOBER 21, 2019)

GBPUSD Price Chart British Pound Technical Analysis Brexit Latest

GBP/USD continues to climb, however, as it is widely expected that the leaders of the EU want to avoid no-deal Brexit and the associated economic hardship that will likely ensue. Nevertheless, GBP/USD volatility is expected to persist as Brexit uncertainty lingers. GBP/USD implied volatility for the 2-week options contract (encompassing the current October 31 deadline) was most recently clocked at 14.98%. As such, spot GBP/USD prices are estimated to fluctuate between 1.2587-1.3347 with a 68% statistical probability over this time frame judging by GBP/USD 2-week implied volatility of 14.98%.

EUR/GBP PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (JANUARY 01, 2017 TO OCTOBER 21, 2019)

EURGBP Price Chart Technical Analysis Brexit Latest

Likewise, the Pound Sterling’s advance continues to push spot EUR/GBP prices lower after already breaching a major technical support level underpinned by the currency pair’s 200-simple moving average. EUR/GBP 2-week implied volatility also remains elevated with its latest reading of 13.30%. Correspondingly, spot EUR/GBP prices are estimated to range between 0.8374-0.8822 with a 68% statistical probability judging by its 2-week implied volatility reading.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Volatility to Persist, USD/CAD Tests Crucial Support - US Market Open
GBP/USD Volatility to Persist, USD/CAD Tests Crucial Support - US Market Open
2019-10-21 13:20:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook Dependent on General Election Outcome
USD/CAD Price Outlook Dependent on General Election Outcome
2019-10-21 11:00:00
Ongoing Brexit Confussion Leaves GBP/USD Price Unfazed
Ongoing Brexit Confussion Leaves GBP/USD Price Unfazed
2019-10-21 08:00:00
Gold Prices Supported By Brexit Turmoil, US-China Trade Uncertainty
Gold Prices Supported By Brexit Turmoil, US-China Trade Uncertainty
2019-10-21 05:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.