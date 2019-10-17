DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Short Exposure Explodes as Indices Rise

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rallies Extend to Fresh October Highs on Brexit Deal
2019-10-17 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
USD/CHF Price Outlook Bearish as US Dollar Selloff Gains Pace
2019-10-17 17:17:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2019-10-17 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-17 14:00:00
Gold Prices Remain Subdued in Bull Flag as USD Drops Through Support
2019-10-17 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Set For Breakout After US Inventories Data
2019-10-17 10:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #DAX 30 has run up to resistance after #Brexit optimism helped to bolster European stocks. Get your DAX update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/BQ6JFk8Sw7 https://t.co/1uMakk3rcj
  • NY FED October 18th Repo size set at $75b $DXY
  • RT @business: The Federal Reserve should explore how low unemployment can go, says Chicago Fed President Charles Evans https://t.co/vKqQT9D…
  • video of today's webinar uploaded-> US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/10/17/us-dollar-price-action-setups-eur-usd-gbp-usd-usd-jpy-nzd-usd-js53-usd-forecast.html https://t.co/jmmPEd4CbX
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.598% 3-Year: 1.576% 5-Year: 1.576% 7-Year: 1.661% 10-Year: 1.754% 30-Year: 2.238% $TNX
  • RT @bbands: Take a look at my recent article on why Bollinger Bands are so effective in forex markets. If you want to learn more and are in…
  • The #Euro’s strong start to October has continued to build on the back of progress on the #Brexit and US-China trade war fronts. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Z7hgI562E4 https://t.co/uVwLVsDhIY
  • ECB member Visco: - Need to be very careful on negative rates and there consequences $EUR
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.97% Gold: 0.28% Oil - US Crude: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fAtASZRyUo
  • RT @IGcom: IG’s @JeremyNaylor_IG answers young investors’ questions at the first edition of @IChronicle’s FutureInvesting https://t.co/mkk4…
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Short Exposure Explodes as Indices Rise

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Short Exposure Explodes as Indices Rise

2019-10-17 18:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Forecast:

  • The DAX 30 has run up to resistance after Brexit optimism helped to bolster European stocks
  • Similarly, the CAC 40 surged to its highest level since December 2007
  • Regardless, IG Client Sentiment Data reveals retail traders have increased their short exposure significantly, signaling the rallies may continue

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Short Exposure Explodes as Indices Rise

A series of fundamental factors have bolstered the standing of the DAX 30 and CAC 40, which have subsequently pushed through various levels of resistance. As the Brexit saga continues to unfold, the two indices could look to extend their runs higher, but subsequent resistance stands in their way and retail traders are convinced the rally is overdone. With that in mind, the contrarian nature of retail trader data could suggest trend continuation is in store.

DAX 30 Technical Forecast

That said, resistance to the topside will be of critical importance in the event of sustained bullishness. The immediate hurdle – albeit somewhat minor – resides around 12,700. But more importantly, however, a confluence of resistance marked by the ascending trendline from December and horizontal resistance from July 2018 will look to stall an extension above 12800. Should the two levels be surmounted, the next notable area of resistance may rest at 13200.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2018 – October 2018) (Chart 1)

DAX30 Daily Price Chart

If, on the other hand, retail traders are correct in their assumption that the DAX 30 is overbought, technical support at the 12460 and 12210 levels will look to buoy the German Index before the 200-day moving average can assist around 12050.

German30 Client Positioning

Retail trader data shows 27.99% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.57 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.83% lower than Wednesday and 29.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.67% lower than Wednesday and 36.00% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise – bolstered by the divergence in short and long interest.

CAC 40 Technical Forecast

The French equity index, the CAC 40, finds itself in a similar position to the DAX. Soaring to its highest level since December 2007, the CAC has pierced multiple levels of resistance in recent weeks as it looks to reclaim levels not seen in this decade. A familiar trendline from December will look to rebuke the CAC’s rally, residing around 5745. At this time, the level appears to be the sole technical hurdle between the Index and the more robust resistance around 5900 which could allow for another quick surge if bullishness persists.

CAC 40 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (November 2017 – October 2019) (Chart 2)

France40 Daily Price Chart

Retail trader data shows 20.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.97 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.49% higher than Wednesday and 10.04% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.74% lower than Wednesday and 23.23% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

France40 Client Positioning

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Can Earnings Propel the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 to New Heights?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Spikes as Brexit Deal Agreed - What Next?
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Spikes as Brexit Deal Agreed - What Next?
2019-10-17 10:48:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Brexit Deal is Done
2019-10-17 09:36:00
Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned
Brexit Hits a Stumbling Block; GBP/USD Slips But Remains Underpinned
2019-10-17 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will AUD/JPY Retreat From Resistance?
2019-10-17 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Mixed
Germany 30
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.