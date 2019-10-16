Brexit Latest: Sterling Slips as Brexit Deal Chances Downgraded

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Failure to Test September High to Bring 2019-Low on Radar
2019-10-16 05:06:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend
2019-10-16 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NZD/USD Rose on New Zealand CPI, GBP/USD Up on Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-15 23:00:00
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (YoY) (SEP F) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index (MoM) (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (SEP F) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • DUP's Wilson says no amount of money would offset damage to the union $GBP
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/mk1w1DM2Rh https://t.co/Ltog71RlLW
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/cLc5sEtI1R
  • UK's Francois says he hopes the ERG will be able to approve the deal $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP House Price Index (YoY) (AUG) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Core Consumer Price Index (YoY) (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
Brexit Latest: Sterling Slips as Brexit Deal Chances Downgraded

Brexit Latest: Sterling Slips as Brexit Deal Chances Downgraded

2019-10-16 08:26:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Brexit Discussions Ongoing but Riffs Appear

  • UK government ‘downbeat’ on Brexit deal on DUP reservations.
  • EURGBP moving back towards 0.8700.

Brand New Q4 EUR and GBP Trading Forecats

Sterling Falters on Brexit Reality Check

Sterling fell sharply early Wednesday after the UK government said that the chances of a Brexit deal ‘are currently low’ with the DUP said to be holding up progress. A split is said to have appeared in talks late last night with Eurosceptics and the DUP unhappy with the proposed deal. The DUP said yesterday that it remains firm that Northern Ireland stays in the UK’s customs union and that there would be no customs checks between NI and the UK. The DUP support is vital if PM Johnson is to get the numbers to pass the deal through Parliament.

Talks are still ongoing between the two sides and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is expected to brief EU ambassadors around 12:00 GMT todayon any further progress.

Today’s reality check has taken Sterling traders by surprise after yesterday’s one-way move. GBPUSD has fallen by around one cent from yesterday’s high around 1.2800, while EURGBP has retraced around 80 ticks of yesterday’s sell-off. EURGBP touched a five-month low of 0.8626 on Tuesday and reasonable technical support is not seen until the pair hit a cluster of low prints between 0.84725 and 0.84907. Below here support is pegged off the April 2017 low at 0.83133. To the upside, resistance between 0.87510 and 0.87550 before the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.87980.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

EURGBP Daily Price Chart (February - October 16, 2019)

Brexit Latest: Sterling Slips as Brexit Deal Chances Downgraded

IG Client Sentimentshows that retail traders are 51%net-long EUR/GBP, giving us a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling and Brexit – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance
FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: Brexit Progress Key to Outperformance
2019-10-16 08:00:00
AUD/JPY Fell After China Threatened Retaliation for US Hong Kong Bill
AUD/JPY Fell After China Threatened Retaliation for US Hong Kong Bill
2019-10-16 01:16:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will FAANG Dissolve if Netflix Earnings Disappoint?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will FAANG Dissolve if Netflix Earnings Disappoint?
2019-10-15 20:00:00
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast as Trade Tensions Weigh
2019-10-15 15:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.