EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Eyes September High as ECB Pushes for Fiscal Support
2019-10-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Boosted by Brexit Talk, Mixed UK Jobs and Wages Data
2019-10-15 08:54:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Confront Critical Resistance Levels - JPY Price Outlook
2019-10-14 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Bounce, Can Bulls Continue to Push?
2019-10-14 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-14 15:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
Real Time News
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oal18sz https://t.co/4UTagvGodH
  • Gold Prices May Struggle Even as IMF, Bank Earnings Spook Markets - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/10/15/Gold-Prices-May-Struggle-Even-as-IMF-Bank-Earnings-Spook-Markets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #gold #xauusd #IMF #earnings
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/VZiEWxt7Z2
  • EU's Barnier said he needs agreement on legal text by the end of Tuesday to recommend to member states on Wednesday that EU leaders approve deal at EU Summit $GBP
  • EU's Barnier told EU 27 that latest Brexit proposals from the UK are not enough - EU Diplomat sources $GBP
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Aims Lower Despite Choppy Trade - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/10/15/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Trend-Aims-Lower-Despite-Choppy-Trade.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Brexit Minister Barclay says a deal is still very possible $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone ZEW Survey (Economic Sentiment) (OCT) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: -22.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-15
EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal

EUR/USD Price Action Setup: Critical Resistance Prevents Sharp Reversal

2019-10-15 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Analysis and Talking Points:

  • EUR/USD Fails to Spike Higher
  • ZEW Survey Set for Another Drop

EUR/USD Fails to Spike Higher

Unlike the Pound, the recent gains in the Euro against the US Dollar have more or less been a grind higher as key resistance curbs any sharp appreciation in the pair. Increased optimism that the UK and EU could potentially reach an agreement before October 31st has seen EUR/USD break out of its 4-month downtrend. However, failure to make a break above the September peak at 1.1109 suggests that this recovery in the Euro is a minor correction as opposed to a meaningful reversal. Therefore, an absence of a deal between the UK and EU before the end of the month could see the Euro maintain its broader downtrend.

ZEW Survey Set for Another Drop

On the economic calendar, the latest ZEW Survey will be released in which consensus is for another drop. Throughout September, investor angst had been lifted on the repo rate spike, while weak global PMI data had also heightened recession fears. Consequently, a weaker than expected ZEW Survey is likely to keep the Euro modestly under pressure.

EUR/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jan 19 – Oct 19)

Resistance 1: 1.1040-45 (23.6% Fib & 50DMA)

Resistance 2: 1.1062 (Last week’s high)

Resistance 3: 1.1109 (September peak)

Support 1: 1.1000 (Psychological)

Support 2: 1.0950

Support 3: 1.0925 (Sep 3rd & 12th bottom)

FX TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

