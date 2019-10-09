FTSE 100 Threatens a Death Cross, CAC 40 Has Time Yet

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Pauses at Downtrend Support
2019-10-09 20:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Outlook: Crude Oil Key Support is Back in Play
2019-10-09 18:34:00
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Breaking news

September Fed Minutes: FOMC cites inflation to justify rate cut; debate emerging on when to end easing

Real Time News
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 105.81 S2: 106.45 S1: 106.73 R1: 107.37 R2: 107.73 R3: 108.37 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/u0cSquok5t
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.03% Oil - US Crude: 0.00% Gold: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jleINTwcmz
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0854 S2: 1.091 S1: 1.0934 R1: 1.099 R2: 1.102 R3: 1.1076 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Crude #oil: Resistance caught mid-month and sellers drove for the next three weeks to produce a peak-to-trough move of more than 19%.Get your technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/AqCSDGf7A1 #OOTT https://t.co/7TLn4uU6nI
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: President Donald Trump just said any trade deal with China has to be better than 50/50 for us because China has been ta…
  • Trump states that China wants to make a trade deal more than he does, adds that he would love to make "right deal" with China $ES_F $TNX $USD $XAU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aAvAQSJyKF
  • Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Herrera says improving execution on spending needed for economic growth $MXN
  • US President Trump states that he'll "target Turkey's economy if Kurds wiped out" $USDTRY 5.8628 (+0.61%)
FTSE 100 Threatens a Death Cross, CAC 40 Has Time Yet

FTSE 100 Threatens a Death Cross, CAC 40 Has Time Yet

2019-10-09 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100 & CAC 40 Forecasts:

FTSE 100 Threatens a Death Cross, CAC 40 Has Time Yet

FTSE 100 Forecast

The FTSE 100 finds itself in a precarious position after slipping beneath its 200-day moving average last week. While the fundamental side remains in constant flux - with developments in the Brexit debacle unfolding each day - the technical side has become increasingly bearish as of late and another blow could be dealt if the 50-day moving average slips beneath the 200-day. If this occurs, it would mark yet another index signaling the bearish death-cross formation.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2018 – October 2019) (Chart 1)

UKX Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

With that said, the Index should be watched closely for further signs of weakness. If the FTSE 100 is unable to correct its path higher, the break beneath the 200-day moving average could see pressure mount and threaten longstanding support around 7060. Should the area fail to buoy price, subsequent support around 6860 could mark the next level where the Index will look to level off initially.

CAC 40 Forecast

Unlike the FTSE which has had to negotiate the perils of Brexit, the CAC 40 has enjoyed an encouraging few months by comparison. Still, the Index’s 200-day moving average is fast approaching the shorter-term 50-day which could see the CAC 40 join the likes of the Russell 2000 and FTSE 100. Therefore, support around 5424 presents an opportunity for the Index to stave of a death cross.

CAC 40 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2017 – October 2019) (Chart 2)

CAC Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

If it is discarded, an ascending trendline from December and June lows could look to work in conjunction with the 200-day moving average itself to provide secondary support. A breach of both these levels could see the Index quickly test the 61.8% Fibonacci at 5239, before looking to prior swing lows around 5175.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Stock Market Q4 Forecast: The Weight of Trade Wars May Finally Crack the Dow Jones

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

China Open to Partial Trade Deal, GBP/USD Volatile, FOMC Minutes in Focus - US Market Open
China Open to Partial Trade Deal, GBP/USD Volatile, FOMC Minutes in Focus - US Market Open
2019-10-09 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Brexit Latest - Talk That EU is Ready to Offer UK Major NI Concession
Brexit Latest - Talk That EU is Ready to Offer UK Major NI Concession
2019-10-09 08:34:00
Brexit News: Negotiations Collapsing, Sterling (GBP) Under Pressure
Brexit News: Negotiations Collapsing, Sterling (GBP) Under Pressure
2019-10-09 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bullish
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.