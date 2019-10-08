We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Silver, and SP 500 Rally Off Lows
2019-10-08 16:32:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Drop, EUR/GBP Jumps as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-10-08 17:25:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2019-10-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, Gold & SPX
2019-10-07 15:32:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs
2019-10-08 22:00:00
Gold Prices Turn Higher in Bull Flag as US-China Trade War Tensions Flare
2019-10-08 14:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Critical Support– WTI Levels
2019-10-08 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices, Gold Eye Powell Speech as Recession Fears Rise
2019-10-08 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 16:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Breaking news

GBP/USD Slides as Merkel says Brexit Deal "Overwhelmingly Unlikely"

Real Time News
  • FOMC policymakers now view QE as a tool in its toolkit (i.e. not "unconventional") - Fed's Kashkari
  • Fed's Kashkari says would cut rates to zero then do QE if there were a recession $TNX $USD
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Fed's Kashkari: If There Were A Recession, First Thing The Fed Would Do Would Cut Rates To Zero, Then Do QE
  • Adding to that: EU may have wait to legally retaliate as their case with the WTO is still being processed. BUT if Washington imposes auto tariffs (not sanctioned by WTO) then the EU could retaliate sooner #EURUSD #tradewar https://t.co/CqyKgVZyN8
  • Just a reminder, the US slapping tariffs on European agricultural and industrial goods (in addition to airplane) imports is still on pace for its Oct 18th implementation. Trump admin hasn't softened its stance but nor has the EU retaliated yet...
  • Key points from Powell: - Fed will act appropriately, not on preset course (e.g. data-dependent) - Would use unorthodox policy if needed - Thinking about T-Bill buys. Won't be QE - Geopolitical risks are important right now Learn more about the latter ⬇️ https://t.co/KMOupvohit
  • RT @LiveSquawk: EU’s Juncker: No-Deal Brexit Will Lead To ‘Decline’ Of The UK – Politico https://t.co/EM65ruUNID
  • $USDCAD: Any close below 1.3256 could press the pair towards 1.3166.Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/q93An6uwQY https://t.co/Qe1FKdFyfj
  • $GBPUSD pivot Points: S3: 1.2205 S2: 1.2253 S1: 1.2271 R1: 1.2319 R2: 1.2351 R3: 1.24 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zi6PEw8IZI
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs

2019-10-08 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Forecast:

  • ETF holdings of gold have surged in recent weeks as the precious metal enjoys steady demand
  • Meanwhile, the price of gold is relatively unchanged from two months ago
  • The continued buildup in gold holdings is an encouraging sign as the laws of supply and demand look to buoy price

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs

Gold has climbed 17% in the year-to-date as rampant uncertainty has spurred demand for the relative safety offered by the metal. Alongside price, the total known ETF holdings of XAU/USD have also surged – boasting the highest ETF ownership of the commodity since February 2013. Since the beginning of the year, total gold holdings via exchange traded funds has increased by about 13.7%, which equates to a market value of nearly $13.3 billion. Although price has leveled off in recent weeks, the continuous demand for the yellow metal in the ETF market could work to serve as a bullish driver for the future.

Gold Holdings Continue Their Climb to 6-Year Highs

XAUUSD Price Chart and Gold ETF Holdings

Data source: Bloomberg

With investors purchasing more than 1.2 million troy ounces of gold since last week alone, the hearty demand stream has shown no signs of slowing alongside price. While the exchange traded fund market does not reflect the entirety of the metal’s supply and demand profile, the two data sets do maintain a statistically significant 0.74 positive correlation dating back to early 2009. Thus, a sustained increase in holdings should eventually act as an upward drag on prices.

Gold Holdings Outpace Price

Gold Price Chart and ETF Holdings

Data source: Bloomberg

That said, it is not immediately clear whether the relationship will return to prior norms due to a decline in holdings or an increase in price, but the fundamental landscape would suggest the latter is a key possibility. A speech given by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday alluded to an expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet, a decision that would effectively undermine the US Dollar’s position – typically a bullish development for gold prices.

Learn the Tips and Tricks of Trading the Gold - Silver Ratio

Therefore, gold’s price may continue to rise in the longer term despite its current tepidity. Nevertheless, traders should keep a watchful eye on ETF ownership of the precious metal. Any indication that demand has started to taper off could translate to a quick retracement in gold. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for a deeper look at the ETF holdings of both gold and silver.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Indices Show Signs of Vulnerability

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Indices Show Signs of Vulnerability
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts: Indices Show Signs of Vulnerability
2019-10-08 18:30:00
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
Trade War Latest: China Pledges to Retaliate, USD/JPY Drops - US Market Open
2019-10-08 12:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Drops with Brexit Talks Close to Breaking Down
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Drops with Brexit Talks Close to Breaking Down
2019-10-08 10:45:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.