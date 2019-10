Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ETF Holdings Surge to 6-Year Highs

FOMC policymakers now view QE as a tool in its toolkit (i.e. not "unconventional") - Fed's Kashkari

Fed's Kashkari says would cut rates to zero then do QE if there were a recession $TNX $USD

RT @LiveSquawk: Fed's Kashkari: If There Were A Recession, First Thing The Fed Would Do Would Cut Rates To Zero, Then Do QE

Adding to that: EU may have wait to legally retaliate as their case with the WTO is still being processed. BUT if Washington imposes auto tariffs (not sanctioned by WTO) then the EU could retaliate sooner #EURUSD #tradewar https://t.co/CqyKgVZyN8

Just a reminder, the US slapping tariffs on European agricultural and industrial goods (in addition to airplane) imports is still on pace for its Oct 18th implementation. Trump admin hasn't softened its stance but nor has the EU retaliated yet...

Key points from Powell: - Fed will act appropriately, not on preset course (e.g. data-dependent) - Would use unorthodox policy if needed - Thinking about T-Bill buys. Won't be QE - Geopolitical risks are important right now Learn more about the latter ⬇️ https://t.co/KMOupvohit

RT @LiveSquawk: EU’s Juncker: No-Deal Brexit Will Lead To ‘Decline’ Of The UK – Politico https://t.co/EM65ruUNID

$USDCAD: Any close below 1.3256 could press the pair towards 1.3166.Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/q93An6uwQY https://t.co/Qe1FKdFyfj

$GBPUSD pivot Points: S3: 1.2205 S2: 1.2253 S1: 1.2271 R1: 1.2319 R2: 1.2351 R3: 1.24 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr