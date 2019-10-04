US Dollar Rises on Mixed NFP, Fed Rate Cuts Still Expected

White House Economic Advisor Kudlow says US going into trade talks with between China with an open mind $SPX $DXY

White House Economic Advisor Kudlow: - phenomenal achievement for unemployment rate - Manufacturing export problem caused by Japan and Europe $DXY $SPX

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.21% Gold: -0.23% Silver: -0.43%

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.63% Germany 30: 0.38% Wall Street: 0.33% US 500: 0.26%

US #NFP rose by 136k in September, below expectations of 145k; Prior month revised higher.

