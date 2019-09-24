We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
2019-09-24 07:00:00
S&P 500 Avoids its Break, EURUSD Maintains Its Pressure
2019-09-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed
2019-09-24 09:57:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
2019-09-24 05:57:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally
2019-09-24 08:00:00
Gold Price Rally to Persist If Bullish RSI Signal Takes Shape
2019-09-24 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zu9tDBzCu6
  • UK PM Johnson says the Supreme Court did not exclude the possibility of a Queen's speech, adds now is the chance for the UK to get a Brexit deal $GBP
  • UK PM Johnson says we are going to get on and deliver Brexit on October 31st $GBP
  • ECB's Kazimir says September policy decision was the right one, adds that the ECB moved ahead of the curve $EUR
  • RT @LiveSquawk: RBA’s Lowe: Further Monetary Easing May Well Be Required $AUDUSD
  • RT @SkyNewsBreak: Commons Speaker John Bercow says the House will resume for business tomorrow at 11.30am
  • What is a doji morning star candlestick? How can you use it in your #tradingstrategy? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/w7Y4qj2Qkm https://t.co/pxcEMZvtN7
  • UK Commons Speaker Bercow says parliament will sit from 1130BST tomorrow $GBP
  • RT @bbclaurak: Bercow calls Parliament back to sit from 11.30 tomorrow
  • RT @markets: Pound rises as U.K. Supreme Court find suspension of Parliament to be unlawful https://t.co/pJc0ctUhij https://t.co/JIv5xtQiDa
Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally

Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally

2019-09-24 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold (XAU) Price, Silver (XAG) Price, Analysis and Charts

  • Gold needs a final push to make a fresh six-and-a-half year high.
  • Silver likely to re-test $19.00/oz.

Q3 2019 Gold Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

Gold’s Rebound Fuels Positive Momentum

After touching a one-month low of $1,483/oz. last week, gold has turned sharply and is now setting itself up for a run at its recent multi-year high at $1,557.2/oz. The fundamental backdrop for gold looks positive with Euro-zone growth seemingly stagnating after weaker-than-expected Markit PMI readings yesterday pointed to a recession in Germany. US growth concerns are also beginning to grow, while the trade war between the US and China continues with no deal in sight.

Gold currently trades around $1,521.5/oz. and needs to close above $1,528/oz. to set itself up for a run at the recent high. The precious metal closed above its 20- and 50-day moving averages on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks, while the CCI indicator remains pointed higher but is yet to enter overbought territory. To the downside the $1,480/oz. - $1,484/oz. area remains supportive.

Gold Price Slowly Building Bullish Momentum, Silver Price Consolidates

Gold Price Daily Chart (March – September 24, 2019)

Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally

IG Client Sentiment data show that 63.0% of retail traders are net-long of gold, a bearish contrarian indicator. See how daily and weekly shifts in positioning change trader sentiment.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Silver Consolidates Monday’s Sharp Rally

Silver rallied in excess of 3% Monday, out-performing gold, as buyers dominated the market. As with gold, a break above the 20-day moving average added impetus to the move, which now looks set to re-test the recent $19.65/oz. high ahead of the July 2016 high at $21.14/oz. To the downside, support remains around $17.50/oz.

The gold/silver ratio trades at 82, down from 85 two weeks ago.

Silver Daily Price Chart (January – September 24, 2019)

Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally

How to Trade Silver: Top Trading Strategies

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed
UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed
2019-09-24 09:57:00
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
2019-09-24 05:57:00
EUR/USD: Euro Wilts on Woeful PMI Data, ECB’s Draghi Speaks
EUR/USD: Euro Wilts on Woeful PMI Data, ECB’s Draghi Speaks
2019-09-23 16:47:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Drops, USD/CAD Rejects Key Resistance - US Market Open
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Drops, USD/CAD Rejects Key Resistance - US Market Open
2019-09-23 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Silver
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.