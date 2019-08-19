GBP Price Outlook: Driven by Brexit and Fed Chair Powell - Webinar

GBPUSD Price, Chart and Analysis:

Brexit news may increase as PM Johnson meets Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron.

US interest rate discussion will drive markets later in the week.

Brexit and Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Sterling is opening the week on the backfoot as Brexit no-deal talk continues, along with increased rhetoric from the Remain supporters that they will stop PM Boris Johnson from pushing a no-deal Brexit through without Parliamentary consent. On Sunday, one the main UK newspapers published confidential documents – Operation Yellowhammer – that warned of food, fuel and medicine shortages in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

With no data to look forward to, the main events of the week are the German/Eurozone PMIs, with further weakness expected, and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.

Asset markets to watch include GBPUSD, EURGBP and the FTSE 100.

GBP/USD Price Chart (January – August 19, 2019)

Retail traders are 73.2% net-long GBPUSD according to the latest IG Client Sentiment Data, a bearish contrarian indicator. However recent daily and weekly positional changes give us a bullish contrarian biaseven though traders remain net-long.

