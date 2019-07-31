The AUD/USD downtrend might be at risk after Australia CPI beat expectations, but follow through for the Australian Dollar hinges on US-China trade talks and the Fed’s dovish tilt.
Full story to come…
We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.
Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox
But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.
Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.
We'll email you login details shortly.Learn More about Your Demo
You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive
An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.
The AUD/USD downtrend might be at risk after Australia CPI beat expectations, but follow through for the Australian Dollar hinges on US-China trade talks and the Fed’s dovish tilt.
Full story to come…
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.DISCLOSURES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A demo account is intended to familiarize you with the tools and features of our trading platforms and to facilitate the testing of trading strategies in a risk-free environment. Results achieved on the demo account are hypothetical and no representation is made that any account will or is likely to achieve actual profits or losses similar to those achieved in the demo account. Conditions in the demo account cannot always reasonably reflect all of the market conditions that may affect pricing and execution in a live trading environment.
Leveraged trading in foreign currency or off-exchange products on margin carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. We advise you to carefully consider whether trading is appropriate for you based on your personal circumstances. Forex trading involves risk. Losses can exceed deposits. We recommend that you seek independent advice and ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading.
FX Publications Inc (dba DailyFX) is registered with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker and is a member of the National Futures Association (ID# 0517400). Registered Address: 32 Old Slip, Suite 803; New York, NY 10005.
Join Us For Our Free Webinars
Get Your Free Trading Guides
With your broad range of free expert guides, you'll explore: