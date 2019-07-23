Never miss a story from David Cottle

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Cottle

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Australian Dollar Talking Points:

  • The Reserve Bank of Australia has just cut interest rates twice, to new record lows
  • And yet AUDUSD has risen since
  • This oddity is largely explained by two very different factors

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered a rare series of back-to-back interest rate cuts with its July reduction of the Official Cash Rate to just 1%.

And what happened to AUDUSD? Well, it has risen since. Indeed, it has made the only the second serious attempt at the upper boundary of its long-term downtrend channel since early 2018.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

Clearly all else being equal a dramatic fall in interest rates should have seen the Aussie slide, even if the moves were quite well expected. Of course, all else is never equal and one or two factors have conspired to push the Aussie up.

First of course there’s the US Federal Reserve. It has moved over a similar time frame from waiting and seeing to priming the markets for an interest rate cut of its own, possibly as soon as this month. A quarter-point cut to the Fed Funds Target Rate on July 31 is now judged a 76% probability according to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s popular Fedwatch tool.

This prospect has weakened the Greenback across the board, with the Australian Dollar participating fully despite its own low yield.

Iron Ore Prices Should be Closely Watched

But there’s another factor in play which, while probably less important than the Fed, is a useful reminder of how many different hats the Australian Dollar wears as an investment asset. Iron ore prices have risen steadily through this year, despite worries about global growth, as bad weather in Australia and a deadly dam breach in Brazil have weighed on global supply. Both countries are massive exporters of ore. Chinese demand has also held up.

Now the price is close to US$120 per tonne, having started the year down a $70. Chinese buyers of vital Australian ore need Aussie Dollars to pay for it, so it’s not hard to see a major source of support for the currency at these elevated price levels.

Now, neither iron ore prices or the Fed need necessarily lighten the big bearish weight which has dragged the Aussie lower over the past two years. There’s unlikely to be a major reversal of the Aussie’s downtrend while domestic inflation remains subdued and base rates are on the mat.

But both bear very close watching in the near term. They’ve certainly got the power to slow the Australian Dollar’s rate of descent, particularly as markets feel that the RBA has done most of the monetary easing it’s likely to undertake in this cycle.

Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!