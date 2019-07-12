CAD Rate Forecast Higher After Hitting 2019 Peak, USDTRY Soars - US Market Open

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – CAD Rate Forecast Higher After Hitting YTD Peak

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

CAD: Canadian Dollar continued to its grind higher against the greenback, hitting a fresh 2019 high. With the Fed preparing the markets for monetary policy easing, compared to the Bank of Canada holding fire on the side-lines, 2yr rate differentials between the pair have narrowed to its tightest since Q1 2018, in favour of CAD, while oil prices have pushed higher. Consequently, with these factors in play risks remain tilted to the upside for further gains in the Loonie vs the USD.

CHF / JPY: If you want another reminder of that the global economy is slowing, look no further than the latest GDP report from Singapore, which showed a surprise contraction of 3.4% against expectations of +0.1%, while the annualised rate dropped to lowest level since 2009 at 0.1%. Consequently, safe haven currencies have benefitted and most notably the Swiss Franc, which has broken below 1.1100. However, beware of SNB intervention if losses in the cross extends.

TRY: Geopolitical risks are once again on the rise with the threat of potential sanctions increasing as Turkey announces that the first major cargo of its Russian missile defence systems has been delivered. Given that it is likely to warrant a response from the US, the Turkish Lira has been on the back-foot with the currency spiking lower after reports stated that the US will address the situation at 16:15 London time. USDTRY weekly highs situated at 5.79.

CAD Rate Forecast Higher After Hitting 2019 Peak, USDTRY Soars - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters

IG Client Sentiment

CAD Rate Forecast Higher After Hitting 2019 Peak, USDTRY Soars - US Market Open

How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - GBP/USD, NZD/USD” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price Outlook Bullish, Silver Prices Could Soar on ETF Surge” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. DAX Price Analysis: Facing Key Support Levels” byMahmoud Alkudsi , Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX