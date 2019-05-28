Bitcoin (BTC) Price Soars to One-Year High, More to Come?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook, Chart and Analysis:

Bitcoin rallies to one-year high, volume picks-up.

Support around $8,400 needs to hold.

Bitcoin (BTC) Rallies over the Long Weekend

Another sharp move higher for the largest cryptocurrency (56.8% market dominance) with prices making a fresh one-year high and looking likely to move higher again. Increased turnover continues to back the validity of the move, pushing Bitcoin’s market capitalization back above $150 billion.

The weekly price chart continues to show Bitcoin in a positive light with the recent rally continuing unabated. The CCI indicator does show Bitcoin as heavily overbought, but the recovery from the December 2018 lows looks sustainable although a small sell-off in the short-term should not be discounted. The recent break above $8,481 needs to be consolidated and closed above on the weekly chart to allow bulls a run at $9,957, just ahead of the psychological level at $10,000. Above here, three previous highs between $11,670 and $11,968 will likely attract attention.

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Price Chart (May 2017 - May 28, 2019)

