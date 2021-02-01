News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility with RBA on Tap
2021-02-01 23:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery Coils into Resistance- XAU Levels
2021-02-01 19:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD still tracks the January range following the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate decision for 2021. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/ZVPdzq4O70 https://t.co/8hBKmKDPMX
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JAN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • 🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JAN) Actual: 0.6 Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • (Weekly Fundamental) US Dollar Forecast: Where to After GameStop Short-Squeeze Rattled Markets? #USD #GME https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2021/01/30/US-Dollar-Forecast-Where-to-After-GameStop-Short-Squeeze-Rattled-Markets.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/F8vPec2t1q
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (JAN) due at 23:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • CFTC on high alert as a result of high volatility in #silver market - BBG $XAG
  • You knew that was coming. They promised no such unfettered access with unresponsive margin requirements. And they are often impervious to memes that say they are unfair https://t.co/F3K4WPwMTG
  • CME Raises COMEX Silver Futures Margins by 18% - BBG
  • All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, with 79% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Mon. Consumer discretionary (+2.77%), information technology (+2.51%) and real estate (+2.26%) were among the best performing sectors. https://t.co/qO3ZPG79Mf
  • Taking a moment to look at FX markets, $USDCHF has technically posted a significant break on an inverse H&S. Problem is EURUSD is holding its tech line and the two have a very strong (negative) correlation https://t.co/TmFYhuO4qi
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility with RBA on Tap

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility with RBA on Tap

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: AUD/USD PRICE ACTION MIRED BY RBA DECISION DUE

  • US Dollar gained ground across the board of major currency pairs during Monday trade
  • The DXY Index jumped 0.5% on the session, extending its rebound to eight-week highs
  • AUD/USD price volatility likely to accelerate due to Reserve Bank of Australia event risk
  • Learn more about the basics of technical analysis or implied volatility trading strategies
Advertisement

The US Dollar advanced broadly on Monday as bulls continue to drive the rebound. US Dollar strength was notable across EUR/USD and USD/CAD in particular during the session. The DXY Index now trades at its highest level in eight-weeks following the latest 0.5% gain. Not to mention, the ongoing rebound has pushed the broader US Dollar back above its 50-day simple moving average for the first time since early November.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (20 OCT 2020 TO 01 FEB 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

This leaves the DXY Index flirting with technical resistance posed by the 91.10-price level, which is emphasized by 09 December close. The upper Bollinger Band also seems to be keeping advances relatively contained, but its expanding width is noteworthy and may facilitate more upside potential.

Follow-through higher could see the 100-day simple moving average come into focus. That said, the US Dollar could face headwinds stemming from a retracement lower in the VIX ‘fear-gauge.’ This is seeing that a falling VIX Index typically corresponds with a mechanical downshift in demand for safe-haven currencies.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD AUDUSD

AUD/USD price action is anticipated to be the most active during Tuesday’s trading session. This is judging by AUD/USD overnight implied volatility of 14.3%, which is the highest reading across G10-FX. AUD/USD implied volatility is likely elevated owing to event risk on deck surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The February 2021 RBA rate decision is due for release Tuesday, 02 February at 03:30 GMT. AUD/USD could trade on its front foot in the wake of the RBA decision if the central bank leaves monetary policy unchanged as widely expected. This is considering interest rate futures traders have priced in a near 30% probability that the RBA cuts rates heading into the event.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Under Pressure as Volatility Ramps
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Under Pressure as Volatility Ramps
2021-01-27 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Federal Reserve Announcement
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Eyes Federal Reserve Announcement
2021-01-26 23:40:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Stumbles Lower as Fed Meeting Looms
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Stumbles Lower as Fed Meeting Looms
2021-01-25 22:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Volatility Jumps as BoC Decision Looms
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Volatility Jumps as BoC Decision Looms
2021-01-19 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bearish