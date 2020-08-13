0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Nasdaq – ‘The’ Line-in-the-Sand to Watch; S&P 500, Dow Jones to Follow
2020-08-12 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-13 14:30:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Cable Bounces, GBP/JPY to 140
2020-08-13 15:12:00
US Dollar Slides Lower - GBPUSD and EURUSD Outlooks
2020-08-13 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1951.39 (+1.86%), #Aluminum 1787.00 (+0.06%), and #Copper 6432.00 (+0.73%) [delayed]
  • US equities continue to show strength with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 nearing fresh all-time-highs. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/9TCICPXd17 https://t.co/o8pTFJxHHF
  • @JohnKicklighter @PeterHanksFX 😐 https://t.co/wZ5aD0rNMv
  • The top vote in my poll asking traders what they felt was the top driver for recent gold volatility was yields. Here is $GC_F overlaid with an inverted 10-year US Treasury yield https://t.co/Do3JjmEODE
  • Here is my FAANG index overlaid with a commensurate volatility index (AMZN, AAPL, GOOG volatility average inspired by @PeterHanksFX). Volatility premium to VXN and VIX at present https://t.co/QZS17FfrLj
  • 30 year treasury yields up 27 bps in a week (move of 23%) https://t.co/iPbui4QhXE
  • USD/ZAR: Short-term bull run after Russian COVID-19 vaccine induces ‘risk-on’ sentiment. Get your $USDZAR market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/0Gf6DtBXo9 https://t.co/b9yfTWWwAy
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.75% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • Texas Governor Abbott says surge in virus positivity rate is under investigation - BBG
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch

US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch

2020-08-13 20:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR OSCILLATIONS YIELDS DXY INDEX TRADING RANGE

  • USD price action continues to gyrate within the confines of two major technical barriers
  • The US Dollar and DXY Index could remain broadly rangebound as markets drift sideways
  • US Dollar bears still seem in control but surging Treasury yields might support the USD

USD price action has been fairly active over recent trading sessions as indicated by measures of realized currency volatility. It appears that the US Dollar largely lacks direction, however, judging by the horizontal trend under development. This corresponds with the DXY Index ping-ponging back and forth between key technical support and resistance levels.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (08 JUL TO 13 AUG 2020)

dxy index price chart us dollar forecast

The broad US Dollar Index is currently fluctuating near the mid-point of its trading range formed since 27 July. This broad trading range is approximately defined by the 92.50 and 93.90 price levels, which will look to serve as technical barriers with potential of keeping USD price action relatively contained moving forward. The US Dollar also seems to be coiling between a short-term rising trendline set to clash with a falling medium-term trendline.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

usd price chart us dollar forecast implied volatility trading ranges

Placing focus on potential fundamental catalysts that may carry enough credence to weigh materially on the US Dollar’s direction brings our attention to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. High-impact event risk is scheduled for Friday’s trading session with monthly data releases expected on US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Another possible driver of USD price action may include surging Treasury yields.

Keep Reading: EUR/USD Builds a Range – Chart Levels Eyed

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
US Dollar Volatility: AUD/USD & NZD/USD Turn to RBA & Jobs Data
US Dollar Volatility: AUD/USD & NZD/USD Turn to RBA & Jobs Data
2020-08-03 20:15:00
US Dollar Weakness to Linger as Fed Extends USD Swap Lines
US Dollar Weakness to Linger as Fed Extends USD Swap Lines
2020-07-29 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.