EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Finish Q1, Limp into April Trade
2020-03-31 19:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
2020-03-31 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis
2020-03-31 22:46:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
Real Time News
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/14EYRSUsUU
  • US President Donald Trump said he has had fruitful discussions with Saudi Arabia and Russia on oil prices and efforts towards combatting the #coronavirus - First Squawk #OOTT
  • South Korean daily exports may show negative growth - Finance Chief (BBG) #KRW
  • President Donald Trump says he has not done anything on tariff payment deferments and that he has not been presented a delay plan -BBG
  • New Zealand Finance Minister the Treasury is considering "bespoke" solutions for bigger firms needing financial assistance - BBG #NZD
  • The #Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off by as much as 38.4% from the February high to the March low, while the S&P 500 lost as much as 35.9% over the same observed period. Get your #equity market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/HkNM11G1n9 https://t.co/Tiremr0LkX
  • US equity futures pointing lower heading into Asia's Wednesday trading session
  • President Trump says we're going to go through a very tough two weeks #coronavirus
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0862 S2: 1.0958 S1: 1.1002 R1: 1.1099 R2: 1.1151 R3: 1.1247 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #DAX: Bulls have been unable to break above resistance derived from the December 2018 lows. Get your DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/dnJxJVLIOD https://t.co/X6wF8UKN87
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis

2020-03-31 22:46:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST: DXY INDEX SEARCHES FOR SUPPORT, AUD/USD RUNS OUT OF STEAM, GBP/USD PROBES RESISTANCE

  • The US Dollar, measured via the DXY Index, stabilizes into month and quarter end following a flareup in FX volatility amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • AUD/USD finds resistance around the 0.6200 price level after rebounding nearly 10% off its recent swing low as the recovery in risk appetite pauses
  • GBP/USD prices start to consolidate as the Pound-Dollar struggles to eclipse the 1.2500 handle despite massive FOMC intervention

Judging by performance of the DXY Index, a popularly cited basket of major currency pairs, the US Dollar has slipped about 4% from its year-to-date high recorded just two weeks ago. Despite the recent stretch of weakness, which likely follows a retracement in FX volatility and risk aversion, the broader US Dollar gained roughly 1% this month on balance.

DXY INDEX PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (28 FEBRUARY T0 31 MARCH 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

I noted on March 20 how it seemed like the surging US Dollar hit a wall of technical resistance after the DXY Index found pushback at the 103.00 price. Now, the broader US Dollar Index is fluctuating around the 99.00 handle, which just so happens to align with the mid-point of its monthly trading range.

As currency volatility recedes and market sentiment improves, largely facilitated by Fed and fiscal stimulus optimism, the US Dollar might face further downward pressure owing to the drop-off in demand for anti-risk assets – such as the Greenback.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out this guide that outlines forex trading basics
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, considering a coronavirus-induced recession is likely unavoidable, the DXY Index could quickly recoil toward multi-year highs as traders flock back into safe-haven currencies, perhaps driven by the return in risk-aversion, once economic reality sinks in.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (28 FEBRUARY T0 31 MARCH 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

AUD/USD has rebounded considerably after the Aussie notched a fresh 17-year low against its US Dollar peer earlier this month. Going forward, the short-term trendline of support, extended through the series of higher lows printed since March 19, has potential to keep bolstering spot AUD/USD price action. Although, the 0.6200 price zone stands out as an apparent technical barrier that could thwart further upside in AUD/USD.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover the top strategies and traits of successful traders
Get My Guide

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (29 NOVEMBER 2019 TO 31 MARCH 2020)

GBPUSD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

The Pound Sterling has also recovered notably relative to its US Dollar counterpart since GBP/USD broke down to its lowest reading on record – even below the Brexit bottom – earlier this month. In fact, GBP/USD has clawed back about 1,000-pips of recent downside since its all-time low printed merely two weeks ago. However, spot GBP/USD price action now tests technical resistance posed by confluence near the 1.2500 handle and 34-day exponential moving average.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% -2% -5%
Weekly -25% 71% 3%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Failing to eclipse last week’s high, a breach of the 9-day EMA, could suggest GBP/USD bulls have lost impetus and that a return of US Dollar dominance may lurk on the horizon. That said, a barrage of high-impact US data releases on tap later this week, which are detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar, could strongarm the direction of the DXY Index and broader USD price action.

Read More – USD/MXN: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Resumes Surge as Oil Plunges

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

