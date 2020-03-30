We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-30 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/MXN: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Resumes Surge as Oil Plunges
2020-03-30 18:47:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-30 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Mexican Peso could come under further selling pressure and push $USDMXN back above the 25.000 handle. Get your USD/MXN market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/nuG3l0YpUW https://t.co/RG5xnr118p
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.82%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VDiXoqXTgf
  • RT @HayekAndKeynes: $198bn of buybacks (equivalent to 27% of ’19 spend) have already been suspended
  • Retail CFD traders at IG are building up their short positions to the highest level I have on my records (stretching only back a year). Nearly a 7 fold increase of the short interest at the start of the year https://t.co/SAmUD2ymIz
  • US Equity Close: $SPX +3.30% $DJI +3.07% $NDX +3.62% $RUT +1.10% $VIX -8.93
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.91% France 40: 0.53% US 500: -0.12% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/uRmj2JayN8
  • S&P 500 Continues Recovery, NFP Looms Large for US Data https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/03/30/ES-SPY-SPX-SP500-Continues-Recovery-NFP-Looms-Large-JS.html https://t.co/SZLy1nqPaz
  • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she does not expect bipartisan virus bill until after After break $SPX $DXY
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: The economic downturn is happening so fast that the New York Fed launched a new weekly economic index that assesses re…
  • #Gold: Price is holding up well with a small consolidation phase that could lead gold higher towards the 1680/1700 region. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/R5C6K0IVWh https://t.co/Gw0DX1VAgB
USD/MXN: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Resumes Surge as Oil Plunges

USD/MXN: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Resumes Surge as Oil Plunges

2020-03-30 18:47:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR TO MEXICAN PESO FORECAST: USD/MXN PRICE RESUMES EXPLOSIVE BREAKOUT AS OIL ROUT DEEPENS

  • USD/MXN price action has skyrocketed 6% since Thursday’s trading session as crude oil continues to bleed lower
  • The Mexican Peso could come under further selling pressure and push USD/MXN back above the 25.000 handle
  • Spot USD/MXN remains about 5% below its recent swing high following the recent US Dollar pullback

USD/MXN has gained roughly 4% so far on Monday to trade back above the 24.000 price. The latest surge in the US Dollar relative to the Mexican Peso – a top emerging market currency pair – mirrors another plunge in crude oil.

USD/MXN & CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (19 FEBRUARY TO 30 MARCH 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart Crude Oil Correlation

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Since Thursday, spot USD/MXN price action has climbed by more than 6% while crude oil has crumbled about 20% from their respective intraday low and high. A strong inverse relationship between USD/MXN and crude oil has been observable throughout most of the year, which will likely continue over the short and medium term considering the macroeconomic backdrop.

USD/MXN PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (28 FEBRUARY TO 30 MARCH 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart US Dollar to Mexican Peso Forecast

That said, a healthy pullback in the US Dollar to Mexican Peso could be over as USD/MXN looks to extend its parabolic climb. This follows a support bounce off the 23.000 price mark – a technical level of confluence coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonnaci retracement of the month-to-date trading range recorded by USD/MXN.

Read More – Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD May Melt Higher After Pull Back
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD May Melt Higher After Pull Back
2020-03-30 16:45:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50: Bear Market Rally Leaves Global Markets at Risk of Bull Trap
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50: Bear Market Rally Leaves Global Markets at Risk of Bull Trap
2020-03-30 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Rally Look Vulnerable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Rally Look Vulnerable
2020-03-30 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/MXN
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.