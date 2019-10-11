US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Retail Sales Eyed Post-Trade Talks

The rally in $GBPUSD has so far been maintained as optimism surrounding the prospect of a #Brexit deal keeps the pair underpinned following UK PM Johnson’s and Varadkar’s joint statement. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/D5iV4h2gOT https://t.co/GCgBqJgdYw

My trading video for the weekend: 'S&P 500, $EURUSD and $GBPUSD Outlook with #TradeWar Progress, #Brexit Hope, IMF Ahead' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/10/12/SP-500-eurusd-and-gbpusd-outlook-with-trade-war-progress-brexit-hope-imf.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Kicklighter&utm_campaign=twr

The #Nikkei 225 is as affected by US-China trade headlines as all other major indexes right now, but key retracement levels are giving useful short-term clues. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/FtR4cP0rhK https://t.co/TdEmQxyLbt

Through Friday evening / Saturday morning, results of my poll about how risk trends will open Monday skew towards 'risk off' https://t.co/DMmY77h8KJ

The #Euro may fall against the British Pound if no-deal #Brexit fears continue to subside and restore confidence in $GBP ahead of this month’s impending October 31 deadline. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/kZ0dJUd4Jq https://t.co/qtEKyeGJyn

Crude #oil prices remain bolstered by a major confluent support level that could help the commodity springboard higher if US-China trade talks bear tangible fruit. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/KG51SIllqN #OOTT https://t.co/irX3XSYUvN

The #Euro technical outlook against the US Dollar may be on the verge of turning bullish as $EURUSD attempts to reverse the prevailing downtrend that has held since June.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/MXcTqmo7Tf https://t.co/WFO7UeH7fN

#Gold weakened a bit last week, but weakness might only be modest as bigger-picture pattern develops under long-term resistance. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/5gOSQNGIv2 https://t.co/MC9Xb4bWOz

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0906 S2: 1.0957 S1: 1.0982 R1: 1.1033 R2: 1.1059 R3: 1.1111 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr