We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
Near-term Trade Setups in AUD/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2019-10-29 19:48:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2019-10-29 22:03:00
GBP/USD Muted, USD/JPY Rejects 200DMA, EUR/CAD Tests 7-Year Trendline - US Market Open
2019-10-29 13:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Tested, Can Gold Bulls Break Through?
2019-10-29 12:31:00
Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More
2019-10-29 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Looks Bearish at Resistance Ahead of FOMC
2019-10-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Large Retailers' Sales (SEP), Actual: 10.0% Expected: 9.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
  • JPY Large Retailers' Sales (SEP) YoY: Actual: 10.0% Expected: 9.4% Previous: 0.3% $USDJPY
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Retail Trade (YoY) (SEP), Actual: 9.1% Expected: 6.0% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
  • Heads up: Japan’s Large Retailers’ Sales (SEP) Est: 9.4% Previous: 0.3% And Japan’s Retail Trade (YoY) (SEP) is due at 23:50 GMT (15 min) Est: 6.0% Previous: 1.8% #JPY
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Will the latest consumer inflation data from Australia stoke Aussie volatility? Join our live coverage with Analyst @ZabelinDimitri to follow the release and its impact live! Register here: https://t.co/IcjrXApyY2
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) Canadian Dollar May Fall on USD/CAD Reversal Cues, Trade War Fears $USDCAD #TradeWars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/29/Canadian-Dollar-May-Fall-on-USDCAD-Reversal-Cues-Trade-War-Fears.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/wpyyEX3CbD
  • Very interesting piece by @WVenketas https://t.co/wXHXO7Ifnj
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/8gtdNoaltU
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Large Retailers' Sales (SEP) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 9.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Retail Trade (YoY) (SEP) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 6.0% Previous: 1.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings

FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings

2019-10-29 22:03:00
Research, Research Team
Share:

FOMC RATE DECISIONS & US DOLLAR VOLATILITY: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

  • Fed meetings have historically sparked serious volatility in the US Dollar
  • A FOMC rate decision is due Wednesday at 18:00 GMT and puts EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD and AUD/USD at risk of experiencing changes in spot prices that are above average
  • Join DailyFX Chief Currency Strategist John Kicklighter for free live webinar coverage of the upcoming FOMC rate decision

Forex traders should be on high alert whenever there is a Federal Reserve meeting on deck judging by historical US Dollar volatility surrounding a FOMC interest rate decision. Data pulled on spot EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD and AUD/USD since 2008 reveals that USD price action is particularly elevated surrounding a Fed monetary policy update.

In fact, the average change (absolute value) in the 24-hours before and 24-hours after a FOMC rate decision is noticeably higher across the major US Dollar currency pairs listed in the table below when compared to average change on any given day.

FOMC RATE DECISIONS & AVERAGE US DOLLAR PRICE CHANGE (ABSOLUTE VALUE)

US Dollar Price Chart Volatility Around Fed Meetings

Another way to reflect US Dollar volatility around regularly held Fed meetings is by capturing the daily trading range on a FOMC decision day and comparing it to its respective 30-day average true range (ATR). Once again, we find that the US Dollar typically experiences above normal episodes of volatility in response to FOMC rate decisions.

EUR/USD PRICE VOLATILITY & FOMC RATE DECISIONS

EURUSD Price Chart Volatility and FOMC Rate Decisions

GBP/USD PRICE VOLATILITY & FOMC RATE DECISIONS

FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings

USD/JPY PRICE VOLATILITY & FOMC RATE DECISIONS

FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings

USD/CAD PRICE VOLATILITY & FOMC RATE DECISIONS

FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings

USD/CHF PRICE VOLATILITY & FOMC RATE DECISIONS

FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings

AUD/USD PRICE VOLATILITY & FOMC RATE DECISIONS

FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings

The outcome of the analysis is the same irrespective of how the data is crunched to reflect US Dollar volatility surrounding a FOMC rate decision: the central bank’s monetary policy updates serves as a serious catalyst for USD price action. That said, forex traders should thoroughly consider implementing stringent risk management techniques when trading the US Dollar around a Fed meeting – like placing tighter stops or trading smaller position sizes.

FOREX TRADING RESOURCES

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes Data, Fed-Speak
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes Data, Fed-Speak
2019-09-20 19:30:00
It's US Payroll Day! Join Our Top Analysts Live As The News Hits
It's US Payroll Day! Join Our Top Analysts Live As The News Hits
2017-11-03 10:00:00
US Payroll Day! Join a Live Market Walkthrough with Top DFX Analysts
US Payroll Day! Join a Live Market Walkthrough with Top DFX Analysts
2017-10-06 10:00:00
Dollar Plunging as Fed Fails to Taper, Keeps Rates Near Zero for Longer
Dollar Plunging as Fed Fails to Taper, Keeps Rates Near Zero for Longer
2013-09-18 18:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish
USD/CHF
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.