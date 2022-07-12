News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2022-07-12 14:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes April Low as OPEC Forecasts Slower Demand in 2023
2022-07-12 21:30:00
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-07-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Further Selling Anticipated - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-12 18:30:00
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

EUR/USD Trades Below 1.0000 - Lowest Level Since December 2002

Crude Oil Price Eyes April Low as OPEC Forecasts Slower Demand in 2023

Crude Oil Price Eyes April Low as OPEC Forecasts Slower Demand in 2023

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil approaches the monthly low ($95.10) as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecast a slower rate of consumption for 2023, and crude may face a further decline over the coming days if it fails to defend the April low ($92.93).

Advertisement

Crude Oil Price Eyes April Low as OPEC Forecasts Slower Demand in 2023

The price of oil appears to be trading within a descending channel as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from last week, and crude may continue to exhibit a bearish trend over the near-term even as OPEC’s most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) reveals that “for 2022, world oil demand is foreseen to rise by 3.4 mb/d, unchanged from last month’s estimate despite some regional revisions.

Image of OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

However, the forecasts for 2023 states that “world oil demand is anticipated to rise by 2.7 mb/d y-o-y,” and it remains to be seen if OPEC will retain the revised production schedule throughout the remainder of the year as the group plans to “adjust upward the monthly overall production for the month of August 2022 by 0.648 mb/d.”

In turn, the price of oil may face additional headwinds over the near-term as the adjustment in crude output is met with expectations for easing demand, and data prints coming out of the US may influence the price of oil ahead of the next OPEC Ministerial Meeting on August 3 as weekly field production gradually returns towards pre-pandemic levels.

With that said, the price of oil may continue to trade within a descending channel as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low ($95.10), and failure to defend the April low ($92.93) may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time in 2022 as crude comes up against the 200-Day SMA ($93.06) for the first time since December.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil is on the cusp of trading to a fresh monthly lows as it snaps the series of higher highs and lows from last week, and failure to defend the April low ($92.93) may push crude below the 200-Day SMA ($93.06) for the first time since December as it establishes a descending channel.
  • Need a close below the Fibonacci overlap around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion) to bring the $90.60 (100% expansion) to $91.60 (100% expansion) area on the radar, and a further decline in the price of oil may push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory, with a move below 30 in the oscillator likely to be accompanied by a further decline in crude like the price action seen during the previous year.
  • However, failure to test clear the April low ($92.93) may push the price of oil away from channel support, with a move above $100.20 (38.2% expansion) bringing the $104.20 (50% expansion) region back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
AUD/USD Eyes June 2020 Low After Failing to Defend July Opening Range
AUD/USD Eyes June 2020 Low After Failing to Defend July Opening Range
2022-07-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Output Holds Steady Coming into July
Crude Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Output Holds Steady Coming into July
2022-07-07 21:30:00
AUD/USD Consolidates Around Yearly Low Ahead of US NFP Report
AUD/USD Consolidates Around Yearly Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-07-07 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude