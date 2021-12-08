News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
EUR/USD Ongoing Weakness, EUR/GBP Aided by UK Political Shambles, EUR/CAD Eyes BoC
2021-12-08 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data After Technical Outlook Improves
2021-12-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains
2021-12-08 19:39:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Pressure on GBP/USD Persists
2021-12-08 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK to Announce Vaccine Passports and WFH Guidance in Move to Plan B

Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range

Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil struggles to extend the recent series of higher highs and lows amid a smaller-than-expected decline in US inventories, but crude may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as it clears the opening range for December after defending the August low ($61.74).

Advertisement

Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range

The price of oil trades back above the 200-Day SMA ($70.03) after slipping below the moving average for the first time in 2021, and the current environment may keep crude afloat as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plan to “adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of January 2022.”

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

However, fresh data prints coming out of the US warn of slowing demand as stockpiles narrow 0.24M in the week ending December 3 versus forecasts for a 1.705M decline, and it remains to be seen if OPEC and its allies will react to the US data prints as output increases for the third consecutive week.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

A deeper look at the report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows weekly field production of crude climbing to 11,700K from 11,600K in the week ending November 26, and the gradual recovery in US output may push OPEC and its allies to retain the current production schedule in 2022 as the Omicron variant poses a threat to the global economy.

In turn, signs of easing demand along with the gradual rise in supply may lead to potential shift in the broader trend as the price of oil appears to have reversed course following the failed attempts to clear the October high ($85.41), but crude may stay afloat ahead of the next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on January 4 as it trades back above the 200-Day SMA ($70.03) going into the end of the year.

With that said, lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) appears to be generating a near-term rebound in the price of oil, and crude may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back from oversold territory to indicate a textbook buy signal.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the price of oil cleared the July high ($76.98) after defending the May low ($61.56), with crude trading to a fresh yearly high ($85.41) in October, which pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since July.
  • However, the price of oil reversed ahead of the October 2014 high ($92.96) as the RSI fell back from overbought territory, with crude now trading below the 200-Day SMA ($70.03) for the first time in 2021.
  • Nevertheless, lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) has pushed the price of oil back above the moving average, with the move back above the Fibonacci overlap around $70.40 (38.2% expansion) to $71.70 (5% expansion) bringing the $73.90 (61.8% expansion) to $74.40 (50% expansion) area on the radar.
  • The next region of interest comes in around $76.90 (50% retracement) to $77.30 (78.6% expansion) followed by the $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $78.80 (50% expansion) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Trades in December Opening Range Ahead of US Inflation Report
Gold Price Trades in December Opening Range Ahead of US Inflation Report
2021-12-07 23:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Clears Monthly Opening Range After Defending November Low
USD/JPY Rate Clears Monthly Opening Range After Defending November Low
2021-12-07 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound From November Low Unravels amid Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
EUR/USD Rebound From November Low Unravels amid Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-12-06 19:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Susceptible to Wait-and-See RBA
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Susceptible to Wait-and-See RBA
2021-12-06 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude