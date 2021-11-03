USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-11-03 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Slump as API Inventories Rise Ahead of OPEC+
2021-11-03 11:29:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlining Opportunity
2021-11-03 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Gold Slides as Markets Mull Over Timeline Between Taper and Tightening
2021-11-03 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Levels & Lines to Watch
2021-11-03 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-11-03 15:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-11-03 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (NOV) Actual: 1.25% Expected: 1% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/b7CL78sTTx
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.39% Germany 30: -0.03% US 500: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.20% FTSE 100: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OaX4NYhCv4
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision (NOV) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • RT @zerohedge: *DEMOCRATS TO ADD FOUR WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE TO PLAN: PUNCHBOWL
  • Crude Oil Finally Catches Resistance, Pullback Potential - #CL2! chart on @TradingView https://t.co/RGpbPd3ef4
  • The climb in crude oil prices that began in mid-August has run out of steam in recent sessions and the next move could be lower – potentially putting downward pressure on petrocurrencies. Get your #crudeoil market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/Z1JsxDJCnV https://t.co/aiZWZ5hPDT
  • Curve front-end repricing is turning violent after remarkable ISM services...let's see what the Fed says today, but I don't think there will be much push-back against current expectations for liftoff $USD $SPX
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.34% Silver: -1.94% Oil - US Crude: -2.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xSD809yqxE
  • Here is the ISM Services (record) and manufacturing reports overlaid with the $SPX. Impressive https://t.co/r3kJjFv7wa
USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY continues to consolidate within a bull flag formation as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure, but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision is likely to influence the exchange rate as the central bank appears to be on track to scale back monetary support.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

USD/JPY trades within a narrow range as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected keep the benchmark interest rate at the record low, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will taper its purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) amid expectations for a pickup in economic activity.

Image of Atlanta Fed GDPNow Forecast

According to the Atlanta Fed, “the GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is 8.2 percent on November 1, up from 6.6 percent on October 29,” and forecasts for a marked rise in the growth rate may encourage Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. to scale back monetary support as minutes from the September meeting emphasize that “the labor market had continued to show improvement since the Committee's previous meeting.

As a result, USD/JPY may attempt to break out of the bull flag formation if the Fed starts to scale back monetary support, and the exchange rate may exhibit a bullish trend throughout the remainder of the year as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to its Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) program with Yield-Curve Control (YCC).

In turn, the pullback from the October high (114.70) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as speculation for a change in regime lifts US yields, but a further decline in USD/JPY may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 31.15% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 2.21 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.40% higher than yesterday and 15.16% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.87% higher than yesterday and 2.58% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 27.68% of traders were net-long USD/JPY last week, while the decline in net-short interest comes as the exchange rate trades in a narrow range.

With that said, the deviating paths between the FOMC and BoJ may keep USD/JPY afloat throughout the remainder of the year, but a delay in the Fed’s exit strategy may produce headwinds for the Dollar ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report on tap for later this week as market participants push out bets for higher interest rates.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for USD/JPY remains constructive as it trades to fresh yearly highs in the second half of 2021, with the 200-Day SMA (109.56) indicating a similar dynamic as it retains the positive slope from earlier this year.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed a similar dynamic as it pushed into overbought territory for the first time since the first quarter of 2021, but a textbook sell signal materialized in October as the oscillator fell back from overbought territory to slip below 70.
  • Nevertheless, the pullback from the October high (114.70) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as USD/JPY appears to be trading within a bull flag formation, but need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 113.80 (23.6% expansion) to 114.30 (23.6% retracement) to bring the November 2017 high (114.74) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 115.90 (100% expansion) to 116.10 (78/6% expansion) followed by the overlap around 117.60 (23.6% retracement) to 117.90 (23.6% retracement).
  • However, lack of momentum to push back above the overlap around 113.80 (23.6% expansion) to 114.30 (23.6% retracement) may push USD/JPY back towards the 112.40 (61.8% retracement) to 112.80 (38.2% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Fails to Test October High Ahead of NZ Employment Report
NZD/USD Fails to Test October High Ahead of NZ Employment Report
2021-11-02 14:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-10-27 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish