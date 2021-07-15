News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD Musters Broad Range Reversal on Powell Remarks, Will 'Risk' Turn?
2021-07-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
News
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
2021-07-15 14:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2021-07-15 12:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-15 11:00:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Pops 1% as Real Yields Tumble to Five-Month Low
2021-07-14 22:25:00
News
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady After UK Jobs Data
2021-07-15 08:00:00
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Real Time News
  • Evans projects: - US jobless rate of 4.5% by end of this year and under 4% at end of 2022 - Expects inflation to normalize in 2022
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at online Rocky Mountain Economic Summit says he expects US growing 7% this year and 3% in 2022
  • - Powell says the recent inflation jump was "bigger than I expected" - Says demand has recovered and the supply side cannot keep up
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fGdqtDynmI
  • - Powell says the central bank's test for rate hikes is higher than that for tapering - Says the US is not on a sustainable path for debt
  • - Powell says inflation expectations have risen but not at a troubling level - Says higher inflation is largely tied to items connected to the economic reopening
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifying in Senate says: - FOMC will discuss purchases of Treasuries and MBS in coming weeks - Says current inflation environment is 'unique' in modern financial history
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.10% US 500: -0.42% FTSE 100: -1.03% Germany 30: -1.05% France 40: -1.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3YQdr0HIWY
  • $EURUSD is building pressure at the bottom of a larger 12-month range/wedge. A break seems likely with a 10-day ATR picking up while the 10-day range bottoms out (lowest since Jan 2020). Real question: will a break have follow through? https://t.co/4kO2rO7qti
  • The price of oil gives back the rebound from the monthly low ($70.76) even as US inventories contract for nine straight weeks amid the ongoing deadlock within the OPEC. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/aruj6Kryna https://t.co/KgF2EmFZBo
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue

Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil gives back the rebound from the monthly low ($70.76) even as US inventories contract for nine straight weeks amid the ongoing deadlock within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue

The price of oil slips to a fresh weekly low ($71.50) as the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure retweets the Emirates News Agency that negotiations within OPEC+ are ‘still continuing,’ and the rift may continue to produce headwinds for crude as “the UAE is willing to extend the agreement further, if required, but requests that baseline production references be reviewed to ensure that they are fair to all parties as/when an extension is agreed to.

Image of UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure tweet

It seems as though the UAE is in no rush to draw up a new production adjustment table as the “OPEC+ agreement is scheduled to run for another nine months until April 2022,” and it remains to be seen if the fresh US data prints will influence the group as crude inventories tumble 7.897M in the week ending July 9 after contracting 6.866M the week prior.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

Signs of a stronger demand may keep OPEC and its allies on track to push production towards pre-pandemic levels as the latestMonthly Oil Market Report (MOMR)emphasizes that “world oil demand growth in 2021 is forecast at 6.0 mb/d, unchanged from last month’s assessment,” while “total oil demand is projected to average 96.6 mb/d” for 2021.

Image of OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

The MOMR goes onto say that “solid expectations for global economic growth are assumed to spur consumption for oil in 2022, with world oil demand forecast to grow by 3.3 mb/d y-o-y, to average 99.9 mb/d,” and evidence of stronger consumption may keep the price of oil afloat as “world oil demand in 2H22 is expected to exceed 100 mb/d.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

However, a deeper look at the figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed weekly field production climbing to 11,400K from 11,300K in the week ending July 2 to mark the highest reading since May 2020, and a further recovery in US output may drag on the price of oil as OPEC and its allies struggle to meet on common ground.

With that said, the price of oil may continue to track the monthly range amid indications of stronger supply, and the decline from the yearly high ($76.98) may turn into a more pronounced correction as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to be establishing a downward trend after flashing a textbook sell signal earlier this month.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 as it established an upward trending channel, with the price of oil taking out the 2019 high ($66.60) as both the 50-Day SMA ($69.59) and 200-Day SMA ($56.33)established a positive slope.
  • The price of oil may continue to exhibit a bullish trend as the recent rally removes the threat of a double-top formation, but crude appears to have reversed course after taking out the 2018 high ($76.90), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as it appears to be establishing a downward trend after flashing a textbook sell signal earlier this month.
  • Crude may continue to track the monthly range as the broader outlook remains constructive, but failure to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around $70.40 (38.2% expansion) to $71.50 (38.2% expansion) may generate a larger correction in the price of oil, with a move below the 50-Day SMA ($69.59) opening up the $65.40 (23.6% expansion) region.
  • At the same time, lack of momentum to push below the Fibonacci overlap around $70.40 (38.2% expansion) to $71.50 (38.2% expansion) may keep the price of oil within a defined range, but a break/close above the $76.90 (50% retracement) region may open up the $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $78.80 (50% retracement) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

