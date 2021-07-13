Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next
2021-07-13 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar
2021-07-13 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street Earnings Season Has Arrived, Here is What to Look For
2021-07-12 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Edge Lower Near-Term
2021-07-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-13 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The price of gold trades near the monthly high ($1818) after showing a kneejerk reaction to the larger-than-expected rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/HEqlIKyNc9 https://t.co/NgX9nKMg4i
  • NY Fed accepts $798.27 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • RT @RiskReversal: Check out today's @macrosetup with @GuyAdami & me, with guest @CVecchioFX. Bond Yields are not too bothered by hot cpi pr…
  • RT @Nadex: The Macro Setup is back with @GuyAdami, @RiskReversal, and special guest @CVecchioFX! All-time highs for stocks as US inflatio…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.16%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EOvydf24mH
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.65% Gold: 0.39% Silver: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hLZIpCU5XG
  • https://t.co/j04X7MMRqZ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vbW4Ar8rbx
  • Please join @JStanleyFX at 13:00 EST/17:00 GMT for a webinar on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/O5PPiQGoSU https://t.co/TWAaJDpdcF
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.03% FTSE 100: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qtigRQp0Ug
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy

Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold trades near the monthly high ($1818) after showing a kneejerk reaction to the larger-than-expected rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the failed attempts to push back above the 200-Day SMA ($1826) may keep the precious metal within the monthly range as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears.

Advertisement

Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy

The price of gold appears to be moving to the beat of its own drum as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) prepares to discuss an exit strategy, and the updated US CPI figures may put pressure on the central bank to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later as the headline reading unexpectedly widens to 5.4% in June from 5.0% per annum the month prior.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

At the same time, the core rate of inflation climbed to 4.5% from 3.8% during the same period to mark the highest reading since November 1991, but the FOMC may retain a wait-and-see approach at its next interest rate decision on July 28 as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. brace for a transitory rise in inflation.

However, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who votes on the FOMC in 2022, insists that “with the economy growing at 7% and the pandemic coming under better and better control, I think the time is right to pull back emergency measures,” with the official going onto say that he’s “comfortable with the idea that the economy will continue to grow very robustly through the second half of this year” during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The comments suggest the FOMC will adjust the forward guidance in the second half of the year as “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings,” but the central bank may wait for the quarterly meeting in August to lay out a tentative exit strategy as Fed officials are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

With that said, the price of gold may move to the beat of its own drum as the double-bottom formation from earlier this year seems to have run its course, and the precious metal may track the monthly range over the remainder of the week amid the failed attempts to push back above the 200-Day SMA ($1826).

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, a double-bottom emerged in March as the price of gold failed to test the June 2020 low ($1671), with the key reversal pattern pushing the precious metal back above the 200-Day SMA ($1826) for the first time since February.
  • At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory for the first time since July 2020 as the price of gold appeared to be on track to test the January high ($1959), but the double-bottom formation seems to have run its course as the RSI snaps the upward trend from earlier this year.
  • As a result, bullion trades below the 50-Day SMA ($1836) for the first time since April, and the recent rebound in the price of gold appears to be stalling ahead of the 200-Day SMA ($1826) amid the failed attempts to break/close above the $1816 (61.8% expansion) to $1822 (50% expansion) region.
  • In turn, the price of gold may continue to track the monthly range, with a move below the $1786 (38.2% expansion) region bringing the Fibonacci overlap around $1743 (23.6% expansion) to $1763 (50% retracement) back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Test of June Low
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Test of June Low
2021-07-12 19:00:00
USD/CAD to Face BoC Rate Decision, Monetary Policy Report (MPR)
USD/CAD to Face BoC Rate Decision, Monetary Policy Report (MPR)
2021-07-12 14:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Inventories Contract for Eighth Week
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Inventories Contract for Eighth Week
2021-07-08 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish