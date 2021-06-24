News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-06-24 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams: -Now is not the time to normalize policy -Watching inflation outlook very closely -Rapid reopening causing bottlenecks, wage increases -Rate liftoff will be guided by progress on goals -Economy remains far from maximum employment $USD $SPX
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mzZUUDjqh7
  • USD/CAD rates may have experienced a failed bullish breakout, having returned back into the descending channel dating back to November 2020. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/7RbRmi0YQE https://t.co/by9PHuwXUB
  • The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 has hit fresh record highs to start the day, but momentum is lacking. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter speaks to the markets and the Fed Stress Test results. https://t.co/kFKlacgRkF
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VPsYjn0wBo
  • The rally in the price of oil seems to be sputtering as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Jsj6i3olFX https://t.co/TxElAkFbrb
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.33% Wall Street: 0.83% Germany 30: 0.68% US 500: 0.67% FTSE 100: 0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KCyB86yVTj
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • HSBC expect the BoE to raise interest rates by 15bps to 0.25% in May 2022 and 25bps to 0.5% in November 2022 $GBP
  • As the Dollar ($DXY) continues to consolidate after last week's rally, the market's rate forecast via Fed Funds futures (through end 2022) is pricing in most hawkish view since Mar 18, 2020 at 23 bps worth of tightening between now and then https://t.co/ZgknI0hf39
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting

Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The rally in the price of oil seems to be sputtering as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory, and crude may consolidate over the remainder of the month as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) appear to be on track to gradually restore production throughout the rest of the year.

Advertisement

Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting

The price of oil pulls back from a fresh yearly high ($74.25) even as US inventories narrow for the fifth consecutive week, and crude may face headwinds ahead of the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on July 1 as the group sticks to the production adjustment table.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

Nevertheless, fresh data prints coming out of the US may encourage OPEC+ to unveil an updated production schedule as stockpiles contract 7.614M in the week ending June 18 after falling 7.355M the week prior, and the group may continue to boost supply over the coming months as US output slows for the first time since late May.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

A deeper look at the figures coming out of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed weekly field production slipping to 11,100K from 11,200K in the week ending June 11, and the tepid recovery in US output may prop up the price of oil as it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

With that said, the price of oil may continue to exhibit the bullish trend from earlier this year as the recovery in global demand is met with limited supply, but crude may face a larger pullback ahead of the OPEC+ meeting as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory to indicate a textbook sell signal.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 as it established an upward trending channel, with the price of oil taking out the 2019 high ($66.60) as both the 50-Day SMA ($66.65) and 200-Day SMA ($53.93)established a positive slope.
  • The price of oil may continue to exhibit a bullish trend as the recent rally removes the threat of a double-top formation, but the rally appears to have stalled ahead of the 2018 high ($76.90) as it pulls back from a fresh yearly high ($74.25).
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlights a similar dynamic as it falls back from overbought territory and slips below 70 to indicate a textbook sell signal.
  • Lack of momentum to break/close above the $74.40 (50% expansion) region may pull the price of oil back towards the Fibonacci overlap around $70.40 (38.2% expansion) to $71.50 (38.2% expansion), with a move below the 50-Day SMA ($66.65) bringing the $65.40 (23.6% expansion) area on the radar.
  • Need a break/close above $74.40 (50% expansion) to open up the $76.90 (50% retracement) region, which coincides with the 2018 high ($76.90), with the next area of interest coming in around $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $78.80 (50% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2021-06-23 15:30:00
USD/CAD to Stage Larger Correction on Another Overbought RSI Reading
USD/CAD to Stage Larger Correction on Another Overbought RSI Reading
2021-06-22 14:30:00
AUD/USD Rebounds From Fresh 2021 Low with RSI Buy Signal Taking Shape
AUD/USD Rebounds From Fresh 2021 Low with RSI Buy Signal Taking Shape
2021-06-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude