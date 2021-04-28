News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
2021-04-28 18:15:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-04-28 16:25:00
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach
2021-04-28 19:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Analysis: Watch Market Sentiment Carefully as Uptrends Hold
2021-04-28 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-28 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Breakout Levels- Gold Bulls Eye FOMC
2021-04-28 16:00:00
Gold Prices Retreat Ahead of FOMC as Traders Eye Fed Tapering
2021-04-28 06:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil
2021-04-28 08:15:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Tracks US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-04-28 14:00:00
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Supply side will take time to adapt to strong surge in demand - Some asset prices are high, some areas of capital markets are frothy
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Inflation expectations are now more consistent with Fed's 2% target than pre-pandemic - Breakevens are at levels pretty close to mandate
  • Fed Chair Powell: - We feel an obligation to understand the tech and policy issues surrounding digital currency - With the Dollar as the world's reserve currency, less concerned that another country would have a digital currency first
  • If you wanted to assess whether the Dollar's weakness or 'risk on' strength is more potent after this dovish Fed event, take a look at $USDJPY. The retreat suggests the Greenback was more invested in this outcome https://t.co/zQG1VsfzVL
  • Fed Chair Powell: - We are a long way from our goals, and we don't need to get all the way to our goals to taper - Archegos risks were not systemic in their scope
  • Fed Chair Powell: - We are in close contact with industries regarding bottlenecks - Bottlenecks, by nature, are things that will be resolved - Bottlenecks in supply chains that increase prices do not call for a change in Fed policy
  • Disappointing that the $SPX isn't climbing more on this outcome. This is about the best possible outcome for 'risk'. We still have tech earnings after the close and Biden talking about stimulus at 9 Eastern. If we don't start climbing soon, won't look good
  • Fed Chair Powell: - If we do see inflation expectations materially above 2%, the Fed would use its tools to bring it down - Base effects carry no implication for the rate of inflation - The base effect would add around 1% to headline inflation
  • Fed Chair Powell: - During time of reopening we are likely to see upward pressure on prices, but it will be temporary - The economy is gaining positive traction - An episode of one-time price increases is not likely to lead to persistent inflation
  • Fed Chair Powell: - I expect workers to return to work in order to fill positions, and that perhaps pay will rise as a result -It could take months to re-establish the labor supply and demand equilibrium
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil trades to a fresh monthly high ($64.53) following a smaller-than-expected rise in US stockpiles, and crude prices may continue to trade within the March range as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to gradually restore production over the coming months.

Advertisement

Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Eyes March High

The price of oil extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week as OPEC and its allies remain in no rush to push crude output towards pre-pandemic levels, and the press release following the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting suggests the group will continue to regulate the energy market over the coming months as it reminds “all Participating Countries to remain vigilant and flexible given the uncertain market conditions.

It seems as though OPEC and its allies will stick to the same script at the next JMMC meeting on June 1 as the group references the production adjustments table from the previous conference, and it remains to be seen if OPEC+ will restore output beyond July as fresh data prints coming out of the US instill an improved outlook for demand.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for US

Updated figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed crude inventories increasing a marginal 0.09M in the week ending April 23 versus forecasts for a 0.659M rise, and the development may encourage OPEC and its allies to boost production throughout 2021 as US output remains around its lowest level since 2018.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

A deeper look at the EIA report showed weekly US field output narrowing to 10,900K during the same period after printing at 11,000K for two weeks, and the ongoing weakness in non-OPEC production may keep oil prices afloat as OPEC’s most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) emphasizes that “oil demand in the 2H21 is projected to be positively impacted by a stronger economic rebound than assumed last month.”

With that said, the price of oil appears to have reversed course after defending the March low ($57.25) as US production remains below pre-pandemic levels, and crude may attempt to test the March high ($67.98) over the coming days as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week.

Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, crude broke out of the range bound price action from the third quarter of 2020 following the failed attempt to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $34.80 (61.8% expansion) to $35.90 (50% retracement), with the price of oil taking out the 2019 high ($66.60)as both the 50-Day SMA ($61.89) and 200-Day SMA($48.73)still reflect a positive slope.
  • Recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggest the decline from the March high ($67.98) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as the indicator breaks out of the downward trend from this year.
  • In turn, crude appears to have reversed course after defending the March low ($57.25), with the recent series of higher highs and lows pushing the price of oil to fresh monthly highs.
  • However, need a close above the $64.20 (61.8% expansion) region to bring the March high ($67.98) on the radar, which largely lines up with the $67.80 (78.6% expansion) hurdle, with the next area of interest coming in around 70.90 (100% expansion) to 71.90 (100% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

