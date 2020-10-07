AUD/USD Rate Swayed by Swings in Risk Appetite with RBA on Hold

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price at Risk After Trump Squashes Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-06 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
2020-10-06 17:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels as Trump Seeks Post-Election Stimulus Bill
2020-10-07 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The recent collapse in US fiscal stimulus talks could place equities at risk Losses in the #DowJones, #SP500 and #DAX30 could inspire retail investors to increase upside exposure ahead What can this mean for their price trends? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/10/07/Dow-Jones-SP-500-DAX-30-at-Risk-Will-Retail-Traders-Chase-Declines.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/E9JJmZkqcm
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Prel (AUG) Actual: 79.4 Previous: 78.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Prel (AUG) Actual: 88.8 Previous: 86.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Prel (AUG) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 86.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Prel (AUG) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 78.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-07
  • The US Dollar gave up gains as the Singapore Dollar rose, but the Philippine Peso struggled. ASEAN currencies eye Donald Trump’s health, US fiscal stimulus hopes and Brexit talks. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QYkaGhl2ah https://t.co/VZqKmSu3tv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.61%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jeRoyJvZdu
  • President Trump's pulling the plug on US stimulus talks spurred a broad risk aversion and a Dollar...rally. Why is the Greenback defying normal course and what are the market implications ahead? My video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/07/Dollar-Climbs-after-President-Trump-Pulls-the-Plug-on-Stimulus-Talks-Why.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/KQkpJRoLI8
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8KBpro3JU5
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.25% US 500: 0.18% FTSE 100: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.39% France 40: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kjDDQJsAb0
AUD/USD Rate Swayed by Swings in Risk Appetite with RBA on Hold

AUD/USD Rate Swayed by Swings in Risk Appetite with RBA on Hold

2020-10-07 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD struggles to retain the rebound from the September low (0.7006) as the US Dollar appreciates on the back of waning risk appetite, and shifts in investor confidence may continue to influence the exchange rate as key market trends get carried into October.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Rate Swayed by Swings in Risk Appetite with RBA on Hold

AUD/USD broadly tracks the recent weakness in global equity prices as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision sparks a limited reaction, but the decline from the yearly high (0.7414) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in market behavior as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. appear to be in no rush to alter the path for monetary policy.

Looking ahead, the update to the federal budget may keep the RBA on the sidelines as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg plans to deliver an “additional $17.8 billion in personal income tax relief to support the economic recovery, including an additional $12.5 billion over the next 12 months,” with the fresh figures for 2020-21 bringing the “overall support to $507 billion,including $257 billion in direct economic support.

In turn, the RBA may rely on its current tools to insulate the economy after tweaking the Term Funding Facility (TFF) in September, and the central bank may stick to the same script at the next meeting on November 3 as “the Board continues to consider how additional monetary easing could support jobs as the economy opens up further.

Image of ASX 30 Day interbank cash rate futures

However, market participants have pushed out expectations for monetary stimulus as the ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures reflect a greater than 70% probability for a rate cut in November, and speculation for lower interest rates paired with a further deterioration in risk appetite may keep AUD/USD under pressure as key market trends remain in place.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

At the same time, the crowding behavior in AUD/USD has resurfaced in October as the IG Client Sentiment report shows 41.58% of traders are now net-long the pair, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.40 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.63% higher than yesterday and 12.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.89% higher than yesterday and 37.62% higher from last week.

The decline in net-long position could be an indication of stop-loss orders getting triggered as AUD/USD struggles to retain the advance from the September low (0.7006), but the rise in net-short interest has spurred a further tilt in retail sentiment as 48.88% of traders were net-long the pair during the previous week.

With that said, the pullback from the yearly high (0.7414) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in market behavior as the crowding behavior in AUD/USD reappears, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as it reverses from oversold territory and breaks out a downward trend carried over from the previous month.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the advance from the 2020 low (0.5506) gathered pace as AUD/USD broke out of the April range, with the exchange rate clearing the January high (0.7016) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory.
  • AUD/USD managed to clear the June high (0.7064) in July even though the RSI failed to retain the upward trend from earlier this year, with the exchange rate pushing to fresh yearly highs in August and September to trade at its highest level since 2018.
  • The RSI instilled a bullish outlook for AUD/USD during the same period as it threatened the downward trend from earlier this year to push into overbought territory for the fourth time in 2020, but a textbook sell-signal emerged as the indicator quickly slipped back below 70.
  • The RSI established a downward trend in September as the indicator fell to its lowest level since April, but the bearish momentum seems to be abating as the RSI fails to push into oversold territory to reflect the extreme readings seen in March.
  • As a result, the pullback from the yearly high (0.7414) may turn out to be an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in AUD/USD behavior as the RSI breaks out of the downward trend carried over from the previous month.
  • However, the string of failed attempts to close above the 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) region has pushed AUD/USD back towards the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% retracement), with a break of the September low (0.7006) opening up the 0.6970 (23.6% expansion) region.
  • Need a close above 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) to bring the 0.7270 (23.6% expansion) region on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7390 (38.2% expansion), which largely lines up with the 2020 high (0.7414).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Rebound Unravels as Trump Seeks Post-Election Stimulus Bill
Gold Price Rebound Unravels as Trump Seeks Post-Election Stimulus Bill
2020-10-07 00:00:00
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-06 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Vulnerable Following Failed Attempt to Test August High
USD/CAD Rate Vulnerable Following Failed Attempt to Test August High
2020-10-06 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Downward Trend in RSI
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Downward Trend in RSI
2020-10-05 05:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed