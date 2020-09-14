AUD/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of RBA Minutes with FOMC on Tap

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
2020-09-14 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension
2020-09-14 05:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-09-14 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-09-12 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (JUL) Actual: -15.5% Previous: -18.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/3Y62tHnezy
  • 🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (JUL) Actual: -0.5% Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 74.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9IabZXoKN2
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8HhjJWMb51
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (JUL) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -18.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (JUL) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.06% Wall Street: 0.91% France 40: 0.83% Germany 30: 0.72% FTSE 100: 0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oFw63dUdg4
  • #Market Snapshot Broad risk-on tilt seen early during #APAC trade as the haven-associated $USD and $JPY slide lower #SP500 futures climbing higher alongside the #ASX200 $EURUSD, $AUDUSD, #Gold and #crudeoil all rising early in Asia trade https://t.co/krApXJArgF
  • US stock index futures jumped during Asia hours. Nasdaq 100 (+1.60%) S&P 500 (+1.28%) Dow Jones (+1.15%) [delayed] -BBG
AUD/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of RBA Minutes with FOMC on Tap

AUD/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of RBA Minutes with FOMC on Tap

2020-09-14 03:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes may influence AUD/USD ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on September 16 as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. “consider how further monetary measures could support the recovery.”

AUD/USD Rate Rebound Stalls Ahead of RBA Minutes with FOMC on Tap

AUD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range after reversing ahead of the 50-Day SMA (0.7162), but fresh remarks from the RBA may rattle the rebound from the monthly low (0.7192) as the central bank warns that the economic recovery is “likely to be both uneven and bumpy.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Australia

Hints of additional monetary support may produce a bearish reaction in the Australian Dollar as the RBA insists that “the yield target will remain in place until progress is being made towards the goals for full employment and inflation,” and the central bank may show a greater willingness to expand the scope of its emergency tool as “further purchases will be undertaken as necessary.

However, it remains to be seen if the RBA Minutes will reveal a shift in the forward guidance as the central bank rules out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) for Australia, and more of the same from Governor Lowe and Co. may prop up AUD/USD ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision as current market trends remain in place.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows the retail crowd has been net-short AUD/USD since April, with 41.74% of traders currently net-long the pair as the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.40 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.22% lower than yesterday and 0.34% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.91% higher than yesterday and 9.65% higher from last week.

Net-long interest appears to be holding steady as AUD/USD trades in a narrow range after reversing ahead of the 50-Day SMA (0.7162), but the rise in net-short position suggests the crowding behavior in the US Dollar will persist even though the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet climbs back above $7 trillion in August.

With that said, AUD/USD may continue to exhibit a bullish trend as it trades to a fresh yearly high (0.7414) in September, but the 50-Day SMA (0.7162) remains on the radar as the exchange rate threatens the upward trend established in late-June.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the advance from the 2020 low (0.5506) gathered pace as AUD/USD broke out of the April range, with the exchange rate clearing the January high (0.7016) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory.
  • AUD/USD managed to clear the June high (0.7064) in July even though the RSI failed to retain the upward trend from earlier this year, with the exchange rate pushing to fresh yearly highs in August and September to trade at its highest level since 2018.
  • Recent developments in the RSI instilled a bullish outlook for AUD/USD as it threatened the downward trend from earlier this year to push into overbought territory for the fourth time in 2020, but a textbook sell-signal has emerged as the indicator quickly slipped back below 70.
  • In turn, the bullish momentum may continue to abate following the failed attempt to test the July 2018 high (0.7484), with the 50-Day SMA (0.7162) on the radar for AUD/USD as it threatens the upward trend established in June.
  • Failure to hold above the 0.7270 (23.6% expansion) region may push AUD/USD back towards 0.7180 (61.8% retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% retracement), which largely lines up with the 50-Day SMA (0.7162).
  • At the same time, a larger rebound in AUD/USD may bring the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7390 (38.2% expansion) back on the radar as the exchange rate clings to trendline support, with a break above the 2020 high (0.7414) opening up the 0.7480 (50% expansion) region.
Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
2020-09-14 06:00:00
EUR/USD Analysis: Wait-and-See ECB Guidance Keeps August Range Intact
EUR/USD Analysis: Wait-and-See ECB Guidance Keeps August Range Intact
2020-09-11 05:00:00
AUD/USD Flips Ahead of 50-Day SMA Despite Break of Trendline Support
AUD/USD Flips Ahead of 50-Day SMA Despite Break of Trendline Support
2020-09-10 05:00:00
USD/CAD Rebound Stalls as BoC Sticks to Current Policy Tools
USD/CAD Rebound Stalls as BoC Sticks to Current Policy Tools
2020-09-10 00:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish