0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Soars, but Asia-Pacific Stocks Fail to Catch Up. Gold Rises
2020-08-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (JUN) Actual: 76.6 Expected: 76.4 Previous: 72.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (JUN) Actual: 84.4 Expected: 85.0 Previous: 78.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/oKli1dOHwq
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (JUN) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 76.4 Previous: 73.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (JUN) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 85.0 Previous: 78.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-26
  • RBNZ Hawkesby: - Looking to use balance sheet more as a lot of work remains to achieve policy targets. - Balance sheet will likely remain large for a long time; may not fully unwind the balance sheet in the future. - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lzbvuiZwAs
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8BfB1EOUkY
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.19% US 500: 0.07% Germany 30: 0.06% France 40: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oDJbS3igdE
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/Ltp5w7hAp1
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend

EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend

2020-08-26 05:10:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range as market participants wait for the Federal Reserve Economic Symposium scheduled for August 27-28, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) warn of a potential shift in market behavior as the indicator establishes a downward trend in August.

EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend

EUR/USD is little changed from the start of the week as it struggles to retrace the decline following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, and the pullback from the yearly high (1.1966) may turn into a more pronounced correction as the central bank mulls an outcome-based approach versus a calendar-based forward guidance for monetary policy.

It remains to be seen if Fed officials will reveal new information at the economic symposium as the FOMC continues to rule out a yield caps or targets (YCT) policy, but hints of an exit strategy may lead to a material shift in EUR/USD behavior as Chairman Jerome Powell insists that “when the time comes, after the crisis has passed, we will put these emergency tools back in the toolbox.”

On the other hand, the event may indicate more of the same for the next interest rate decision on September 16 as the FOMC appears to be in no rush to scale back the emergency measures, and the macroeconomic environment may keep EUR/USD afloat as the Fed’s balance sheet climbs back above $7 trillion in August.

In turn, current market themes may carry into September as the European Central Bank (ECB) emphasizes that the EUR 1.350 trillion envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) “should be considered a ceiling rather than a target, and the crowing behavior in the US Dollar may also persist in the month ahead as retail traders have been net-short EUR/USD since mid-May.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 37.34% of traders are net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.68 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.36% higher than yesterday and 4.94% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.21% higher than yesterday and 1.95% lower from last week.

The rise in net-long position comes as the decline following the FOMC Minutes fails to trigger a test of the monthly low (1.1696), while the recent pickup in net-short interest suggests the tilt in retail sentiment will persist over the remainder of the month even though Chairman Powell and Co. vow to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace.

With that said, recent developments in the RSI could be indicative of a potential exhaustion in the bullish behavior rather than a change in trend, but EUR/USD may continue to give back the advance from the August low (1.1696) as long as the indicator retains the downward trend established earlier this month.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups surrounding foreign exchange markets.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, a ‘golden cross’ materialized in EUR/USD towards the end of June as the 50-Day SMA (1.1554) crossed above the 200-Day SMA (1.1153), with the moving averages extending the positive slopes into the second half of the year.
  • At the same time, a bull flag formation panned out following the failed attempt to close below the 1.1190 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1220 (78.6% expansion) region in July, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) helping to validate the continuation pattern as the oscillator bounced along trendline support to preserve the upward trend from March.
  • However, the EUR/USD rally appears to have stalled following the failed attempt to break/close above the 1.1960 (38.2% retracement) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) region, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as it slipped below 70 to flash a textbook sell signal.
  • Recent developments in the RSI warn of a potential shift in EUR/USD behavior as the indicator snaps the bullish formation from earlier, with the exchange rate struggling to push back above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1810 (61.8% retracement) to 1.1850 (100% expansion) as the oscillator establishes a downward trend in August.
  • In turn, the 1.1670 (50% retracement) to 1.1710 (61.8% retracement) region sits on the radar as it lines up with the August low (1.1696), but a break of the monthly range opens up the 1.1600 (61.8% expansion) to 1.1640 (23.6% expansion) area, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.1510 (38.2% expansion) to 1.1520 (23.6% expansion).
  • Looking ahead, will need to see the RSI break out of the newly established downward trend to bring the topside targets back on the radar for EUR/USD.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Negates Downward Trend
NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Negates Downward Trend
2020-08-26 00:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Trades in Defined Price Range Ahead of September
USD/CAD Rate Trades in Defined Price Range Ahead of September
2020-08-25 05:00:00
AUD/USD Pullback From 2020 High Fizzles as Fed Balance Sheet Widens
AUD/USD Pullback From 2020 High Fizzles as Fed Balance Sheet Widens
2020-08-25 00:00:00
Gold Price Analysis: Continuation Pattern Appears Ahead of September
Gold Price Analysis: Continuation Pattern Appears Ahead of September
2020-08-24 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.