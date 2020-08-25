NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Negates Downward Trend

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: Churning Through Resistance, Breakouts Loom - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-08-25 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-25 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Markets Brace for Powell Jackson Hole Speech
2020-08-25 06:39:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Rallies Capped, GBP/JPY Holds Range
2020-08-25 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Missed today's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #SP500, #CrudeOil, $AUDUSD and $USDCAD? Check out the recording below for insight where these may go these next few days here - https://t.co/UAzG0f0v8G
  • The British Pound may face heightened selling pressure as Brexit talks yield no results. The US Dollar’s advance may accelerate after the Jackson Hole symposium but pause on the RNC. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Egef6l3CVO https://t.co/xfczzc3v6Y
  • The Japanese Yen may be readying to extend losses as the Nikkei 225 pressures key resistance. What obstacles does the risk-sensitive AUD/JPY face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OvnDNmcD3F https://t.co/m4JMU5CefZ
  • - 69 days until the presidential election with Biden still in the lead - US Dollar may tick higher after #RNC and Mike #Pompeo’s speech - #AUDUSD stalling at key inflection range – what happens now? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/25/AUDUSD-Eyes-Day-2-of-RNC-with-69-Days-Until-US-Presidential-Election.html
  • Will the RNC boost the US Dollar? Learn how to trade the impact of geopolitical volatility only on Trading Global Markets Decoded episode "How Politics Impacts the Stock Market" with @ZabelinDimitri: https://t.co/VRGDk2KxF3 https://t.co/FZMheFkaeN
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 22:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$426M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 7:00 PM ET/11:00 PM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/yMMY3uLzK9
  • What does the Jackson Hole symposium bring with it? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/jBCESi6Naw https://t.co/FJNBfgT41f
  • Gold price action has faced headwinds over recent trading sessions; the precious metal has pulled back 6.5% from all-time highs recorded earlier this month as interest rates creep up from historic lows. $XAU $GC_F $GLD https://t.co/TPA1Mi0N5T
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (AUG) Actual: 66 Previous: 57 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-25
NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Negates Downward Trend

NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Negates Downward Trend

2020-08-26 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it clings to the rebound from the August low (0.6489), and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate ahead of the Federal Reserve Economic Symposium scheduled for August 27-28 as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks to negate the downward trend established earlier this month.

NZD/USD Consolidation to Persist as RSI Threatens Downward Trend

NZD/USD continues to trade within the July range as itpares the decline following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will use the economic symposium as a platform to guide market expectations as Fed officials discuss an outcome-based approach versus a calendar-based forward guidance for monetary policy.

Recent actions by the FOMC suggest the central bank is in no rush to scale back its emergency measures as the committee votes unanimously to push back “the expiration of the temporary U.S. Dollar liquidity swap lines through March 31, 2021, and the event may help to keep NZD/USD afloat if Fed officials signal more of the same for the next interest rate decision on September 16.

On the other hand, indications of a looming shift in the Fed’s forward guidance may drag on NZD/USD as the FOMC continues to rule out a yield caps or targets (YCT) policy, and hints of an exit strategy may ultimately lead to a material shift in market behavior as the central bank calls on Congress, with some Fed officials insisting that “due to the nature of the shock that the U.S. economy was experiencing, strong fiscal policy support would be necessary to encourage expeditious improvements in labor market conditions.”

Until then, NZD/USD may trade within a more defined range as it remains little changed from the start of the week, but the crowding behavior in the US Dollar looks poised to persist over the remainder of the month as retail traders have been net-short the pair since mid-June.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 36.45% of traders are net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.74 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.26% higher than yesterday and 22.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.32% higher than yesterday and 2.38% higher from last week.

The decline in net-long position could be a result of stop-loss orders getting triggered as NZD/USD slipped to a fresh monthly low (0.6489) following the FOMC Minutes, while the rise in net-short interest suggests the crowding behavior in the Greenback will carry into September even though the Fed’s balance sheet climbs back above $7 trillion in August.

With that said,current market conditions may keep NZD/USD afloat as it trades within the July range, but the exchange rate may continue to consolidate ahead of the Federal Reserve Economic Symposium as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) threatens the downward trend established earlier this month.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Song
Learn More About the IG Client Sentiment Report
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD cleared the February high (0.6503) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) broke above 70 for the first time in 2020, but lack of momentum to break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) to 0.6740 (23.6% expansion) may highlight a potential shift in market behavior amid the failed attempts to test the January high (0.6733).
  • At the same time, the RSI established a downward trend in August as NZD/USD gave back the advance from July, but the indicator appears to be threatening trendline resistance amid the lack of momentum to break/close the 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion) region.
  • In turn, NZD/USD may face range bound conditions over the coming days, with a move back above 0.6550 (50% expansion) bringing the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6600 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6630 (78.6% expansion) back on the radar.
  • Need a break/close below the 0.6490 (50% expansion) to 0.6520 (100% expansion) region to open up the overlap around 0.6400 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion), which largely lines up with the July low (0.6440).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Trades in Defined Price Range Ahead of September
USD/CAD Rate Trades in Defined Price Range Ahead of September
2020-08-25 05:00:00
AUD/USD Pullback From 2020 High Fizzles as Fed Balance Sheet Widens
AUD/USD Pullback From 2020 High Fizzles as Fed Balance Sheet Widens
2020-08-25 00:00:00
Gold Price Analysis: Continuation Pattern Appears Ahead of September
Gold Price Analysis: Continuation Pattern Appears Ahead of September
2020-08-24 05:00:00
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Establishes Down Trend Ahead of Fed Symposium
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Establishes Down Trend Ahead of Fed Symposium
2020-08-24 02:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.