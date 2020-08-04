0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Faces Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-08-04 15:30:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-04 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: USD, Stocks, Gold Price Wait for US Aid Deal | Webinar
2020-08-04 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Drifts Sideways as Stocks Sputter
2020-08-04 20:36:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-03 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index May Break Key Resistance, China A50 Awaits PMI
2020-08-05 01:00:00
Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High
2020-08-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes PMIs & BoE Inflation
2020-08-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD, USD Index Charts and More
2020-08-04 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-03 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed recent trends in the #DowJones, #CrudeOil, $USDCAD and gold prices, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/khz8Mx2qXk
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -10.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -15.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 2.7% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 2.7 Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-05
  • The Euro may pay the price for the EU’s stance on its digital sovereignty while the US Dollar eyes closely-scrutinized US fiscal stimulus talks.. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Ga3DdHod7j https://t.co/p7NWcPFZdD
  • Could $AUDJPY be readying to extend higher in the near term? The pair seems to be forming an Ascending Triangle chart pattern in recent weeks/days Learn more about what this could mean here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/ascending-triangle.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/SxMXq4K5tS
  • The silver price rally paused at the end of July as traders took profit and rebalanced their portfolio holdings. Get your $XAG market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Ju78H80D5I https://t.co/5ClShzAq05
  • - 💸Stock markets rallied with commodity-linked assets amid ongoing US stimulus talks - 🇳🇿NZD rallied after local jobs data published strong employment figures - 🇦🇺🇳🇿#AUDNZD may now aggressively retreat from descending 5-year resistance channel https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/08/04/New-Zealand-Dollar-Rallies-on-Stellar-Jobs-Data-AUDNZD-to-Reverse.html
Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High

Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High

2020-08-05 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold blasts through the psychologically important $2000 mark to tag a fresh record high ($2026), and the extreme reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may continue to be accompanied by higher gold prices like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Gold Price Blasts Through $2000 to Mark Fresh Record High

The price of goldcontinues to trade to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and the bullish price action may persist over the remainder of the week as the extreme reading in the RSI coincide with the crowding behavior in the US Dollar.

The RSI sits in overbought territory for the third time in 2020 as bullion continues to exhibit a bullish behavior, and the price of gold may continue to push higher as long as the indicator holds above 70.

Image of IG Client Sentiment

At the same time, the IG Client Sentiment report continues to show retail traders net-long USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USD/JPY, while the crowd remains net-short AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD even though theDXY index plummets for sixth consecutive weeks.

In turn, current market conditions may keep gold prices afloat as the Federal Reserve pledges to “increase our holdings of Treasury and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace,” and the depreciation in the US Dollar may keep the price of gold afloat as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. appear to be on track to retain the current policy throughout the remainder of the year.

With that said, the extreme reading in the RSI along with the crowding behavior in the US Dollar may keep bullion afloat, and the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may continue to act as a backstop for the price of gold as market participants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 3Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The technical outlook for the price of gold remains constructive as it trades to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in August as precious metal tags a new 2020 high ($2026).
  • The price of gold cleared the previous record high price recorded in September 2011 ($1921) even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) failed to retain the upward from June, but the indicator registered a new extreme reading (88) for 2020 as the oscillator pushed into overbought territory for the third time this year.
  • The extreme reading in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by higher gold prices amid the price action seen in February, and the bullish behavior may persist as long as the indicator holds above 70.
  • The break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1971 (100% expansion) to $1985 (261.8% expansion) has pushed the price of gold above the psychologically important $2000 mark, but need a closing price above the $2023 (78.6% expansion) area to bring the $2092 (161.8% expansion) region on the radar.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Reverses Ahead of June Low as RSI Breaks Out
USD/CAD Rate Reverses Ahead of June Low as RSI Breaks Out
2020-08-04 04:00:00
NZD/USD Fails to Test January High Ahead of New Zealand Employment
NZD/USD Fails to Test January High Ahead of New Zealand Employment
2020-08-04 00:00:00
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2020-08-03 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.