0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-02 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD
2020-08-01 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
2020-08-01 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cHqi1 https://t.co/xLh6DUDP0Z
  • 🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) Actual: 46.0 Expected: 47.8 Previous: 47.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 47.8 Previous: 47.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.37%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uwU8vz1V6f
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fNWJBFXWhf
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.03% France 40: -0.04% US 500: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QFbGqVy6nq
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnvXJc https://t.co/DMHGAcP90O
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 1.54% Expected: 1.66% Previous: 1.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.66% Previous: 1.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Dollar weakness undermines $USDMXN performance as coronavirus cases continue to spook the market. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/ftsEGlJZaq https://t.co/fIF3kvCb1q
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists

Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists

2020-08-03 05:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold tags a fresh record high ($1988) on the first day of trade for August, and the extreme reading in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may continue to be accompanied by higher gold prices like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists

The price of goldcontinues to trade to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and it remains to be seen if/how the precious metal will respond to the psychologically important $2000 mark as the bullish price action coincides with the crowding behavior in the US Dollar.

Nevertheless, it seems as though current market conditions will keep gold prices afloat as the Federal Reserve remains on track to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency MBS (Mortgage-Backed Security) and agency CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Security) at least at the current pace, and thedepreciation in the US Dollar may heighten the appeal of gold as the DXY indexplummets for sixth consecutive weeks.

In turn, the bullish momentum appears to be carrying into August as the RSI holds above 70, while the net-long US Dollar bias looks poised to persist as the IG Client Sentiment report continues to show retail traders net-long USD/CHF, USD/CAD and USDJPY, while the crowd remains net-short AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

Image of IG Client Sentiment

With that said, the extreme reading in the RSIalong with the crowding behavior in the US Dollar may push bullion towards the $2000 mark, and the low interest rate environment along with the ballooning central bank balance sheets may continue to act as a backstop for the price of gold as market participants look for an alternative to fiat-currencies.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 3Q 2020 Forecast for Gold
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The technical outlook for the price of gold remains constructive as it trades to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, with the bullish behavior also taking shape in August as precious metal tags a new 2020 high ($1988).
  • The price of gold cleared the previous record high price recorded in September 2011 ($1921) even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) failed to retain the upward from June, but the indicator registered a new extreme reading (88) for 2020 as the oscillator pushed into overbought territory for the third time this year.
  • The extreme reading in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by higher gold prices amid the price action seen in February, and the bullish behavior may persist as long as the indicator holds above 70.
  • As a result, the psychologically important $2000 mark sits on the radar, and a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $1971 (100% expansion) to $1985 (261.8% expansion) may push the price of gold towards the $2024 (78.6% expansion) region as the RSI sits in overbought territory.
  • However, lack of momentum to close above the $1971 (100% expansion) to $1985 (261.8% expansion) region may spur a move towards the overlap around $1907 (78.6% expansion) to $1920 (161.8%), and the RSI may help to validate when the price of gold has hit resistance once the indicator flashes a textbook sell signal and slips below 70.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2020-08-03 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
2020-07-31 02:00:00
USD/CAD Rates to Watch with US GDP Report on Tap
USD/CAD Rates to Watch with US GDP Report on Tap
2020-07-30 05:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook: 2019 High on Radar as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
AUD/USD Outlook: 2019 High on Radar as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
2020-07-30 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.