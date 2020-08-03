AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-02 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD
2020-08-01 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
2020-08-01 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cHqi1 https://t.co/xLh6DUDP0Z
  • 🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) Actual: 46.0 Expected: 47.8 Previous: 47.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Markit Manufacturing PMI (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 47.8 Previous: 47.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.37%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uwU8vz1V6f
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fNWJBFXWhf
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.03% France 40: -0.04% US 500: -0.14% FTSE 100: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QFbGqVy6nq
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnvXJc https://t.co/DMHGAcP90O
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 1.54% Expected: 1.66% Previous: 1.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.66% Previous: 1.96% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Dollar weakness undermines $USDMXN performance as coronavirus cases continue to spook the market. Get your #currencies update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/ftsEGlJZaq https://t.co/fIF3kvCb1q
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape

2020-08-03 02:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades near the 2020 high (0.7227) ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision, and more of the same from the central bank may keep the exchange rate afloat as the crowding behavior in the US Dollar persists.

AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Divergence Takes Shape

AUD/USD may show a limited reaction to the RBA as the central bank appears to be on track to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.25%, and the central bank may stick to the same script as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg extends fiscal stimulus programs like the Jobkeeper Payment for six-months.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Australia

In turn, the RBA may retain the current policy throughout the remainder of the year as officials pledge to “not increase the cash rate target until progress is made towards full employment,” but it remains to be seen if the central bank will alter the forward guidance over the coming months as Governor Philip Lowe warns that “there are limitations to what more can be achieved through monetary policy.”

In a recent speech, Governor Lowe insists that “there is an important ongoing role for fiscal policy and use of the government's balance sheet” to combat the economic shock from COVID-19, and it seems as though the RBA will rely on fiscal authorities to “build the bridge to the recovery” as the central bank continues to rule out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) for Australia.

Image of RBA interest rate decisions

Source: RBA

As a result, it seems as though the RBA will stay on the sidelines as “the Bank had not purchased government bonds for some time, and more of the same from Governor Lowe and Co. may keep AUD/USD afloat as the IG Client Sentiment report continues to reflect crowding behavior in the US Dollar.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

Retail traders have been net-short AUD/USD since April, with the latest update showing 39.88% of traders net-long the pair as the ratio of traders short to long stands at 1.51 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.01% lower than yesterday and 3.46% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.94% lower than yesterday and 18.09% lower from last week.

The recent decline in net-long position could be indicative of profit-taking behavior ahead of the RBA meeting, while the ongoing decline in net-short interest suggests stop-loss orders are being triggered as AUD/USD trades near the 2020 high (0.7227).

With that said, current market conditions may keep AUD/USD afloat as the crowding behavior in the US Dollar persists, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) now appears to be deviating with price as the oscillator struggles to hold in overbought territory and threatens the upward trend established in July.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by David Song
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss potential trade setups.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, the advance from the yearly low (0.5506) gathered pace as AUD/USD broke out of the April range, with the exchange rate clearing the January high (0.7016) in June as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed into overbought territory.
  • AUD/USD managed to clear the June high (0.7064) even though the RSI failed to retain the upward trend from earlier this year, with the oscillator pushing into overbought territory for the fourth time in late-July.
  • The RSI established a bullish trend during the previous month as AUD/USD traded to fresh yearly highs, but the indicator now appears to be deviating with price as it slips below 70 and flashes a textbook sell-signal, with the oscillator sitting on trendline support.
  • It remains to be seen if the RSI will bounce along trendline support as AUD/USD trades near the 2020 high (0.7227), but the break/close above the 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) region brings the 2019 high (0.7295) on the radar ahead of the RBA rate decision, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7370 (38.2% expansion).
  • However, lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% retracement) may push AUD/USD towards the 0.6970 (23.6% expansion) to 0.6980 (23.6% expansion) region as the RSI appears to be diverging with price, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6910 (38.2% expansion).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Extreme RSI Reading in Focus Going Into August
2020-07-31 02:00:00
USD/CAD Rates to Watch with US GDP Report on Tap
USD/CAD Rates to Watch with US GDP Report on Tap
2020-07-30 05:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook: 2019 High on Radar as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
AUD/USD Outlook: 2019 High on Radar as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
2020-07-30 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.