US Dollar Forecast: Fed Chairman Powell to Speak at IMF Meeting

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-15 11:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Won’t Be Able to Fend Off a Break Next Week
2022-04-15 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Bulls Don’t Look Finished Yet
2022-04-15 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-15 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-15 20:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Bears Drive into Key Supports
2022-04-13 14:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Tech Forecast: XAU/USD at a Decision Point
2022-04-15 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-14 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable On the Back Foot Going Into Easter
2022-04-14 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-14 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 Won’t Be Able to Fend Off a Break Next Week
2022-04-15 03:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-14 18:45:00
More View more
Breaking news

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for 54.20 per Share

US Dollar Forecast: Fed Chairman Powell to Speak at IMF Meeting

US Dollar Forecast: Fed Chairman Powell to Speak at IMF Meeting

David Song, Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades to a fresh yearly high (100.76) as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to normalize monetary policy at a faster pace, and developments coming out of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) 2022 Spring Meeting may influence the Greenback as Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the event.

Fundamental Forecast for US Dollar: Bullish

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the cusp of testing the April 2020 high (100.93) as New York Fed President John Williams, a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), insists that the central bank needs to “reverse the policy actions that we put into place back in March of 2022” during an interview with Bloomberg News.

As a result, William went onto say that a 50bp rate hike is a “reasonable option” as the FOMC plans to push the Fed Funds rate towards a more neutral level, and it seems as though the central bank will adjust its approach at its next interest rate decision on May 4 as Governor Lael Brainard insists that the central bank could “reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting.

US Dollar Forecast: Fed Chairman Powell to Speak at IMF Meeting

Source: IMF

Until then, fresh remarks from Fed officials may continue to sway the US Dollar as Chairman Powell is slated to speak on the global economy at the IMF Spring Meeting, and hints of a looming adjustment to the FOMC’s exit strategy may prop up the Greenback with the central bank on track to embark on a series of rate hikes along with quantitative tightening (QT).

With that said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) may continue to retrace the decline from the 2020 high (102.98) as it the cusp of testing the April 2020 high (100.93), and developments coming out of the IMF meeting may fuel a further advance in the Greenback if Chairman Powell prepares US households and businesses for a further shift in monetary policy.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast Q2 2022: Dollar Rate Hikes, Conversion and Safety Appeal
US Dollar Forecast Q2 2022: Dollar Rate Hikes, Conversion and Safety Appeal
2022-04-15 23:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast Q2 2022: Still Not Immune from Market Risk
Bitcoin Price Forecast Q2 2022: Still Not Immune from Market Risk
2022-04-15 17:00:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-15 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Undermined by USD as Fed Hikes All Priced In
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Undermined by USD as Fed Hikes All Priced In
2022-04-15 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR