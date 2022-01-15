USD Outlook: Economic Impact from Fed Tightening Shackles Dollar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: Next Leg Lower Beginning? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-01-14 20:00:00
Euro Boosted by US Dollar Decline as Markets Price In Fed Rate Hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-14 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2022-01-15 07:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance
2022-01-14 19:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Running Aground into Big Resistance
2022-01-14 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What Drives the Dollar, Breaks the Nasdaq 100 in Quiet Before FOMC Storm?
2022-01-15 04:30:00
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
More View more
USD Outlook: Economic Impact from Fed Tightening Shackles Dollar

USD Outlook: Economic Impact from Fed Tightening Shackles Dollar

Warren Venketas, Analyst

U.S. DOLLAR FUNDMANTAL FORECAST: BULLISH

  • Flattening yield curve impedes dollar prospects.
  • Economic breather next week.
Advertisement

DXY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The U.S. economy is displaying solid performance metrics particularly in the labor market. Coupled with a hawkish central bank in the midst of extreme inflationary pressures, the greenback is yet to take off as many expected. Markets are pricing in roughly four rate hikes in 2022 (see table below) with a 97% probability scheduled for the January meeting.

FED RATE HIKE IMPLIED PROBABILITIES

Fed Implied Meeting Dates 2022

Source: Refinitiv

With this aggressive tightening on the cards, bond markets have been relatively muted and a flattening yield curve reflected by the 2s10s (difference between long and short term bonds) curve below is an indicator that markets are apprehensive about the future of the U.S. economy. Higher interest rates and the Fed’s intention to reduce a ballooning balance sheet could hurt economic growth within. Markets are therefore looking for higher returns elsewhere instead of adding to the already extended dollar longs. This being said, the drop off shown by the Dollar Index (DXY) is likely to be short-lived as the overall outlook remains rather bullish.

U.S. YIELD CURVE (2s10s)

US Yield Curve

Source: Refinitiv

Next week’s dollar economic calendar is fairly light with no major announcements scheduled. This should allow markets to digest last week’s slew of information and focus on the broader macroeconomic environment. Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week Monday the 17th should result in thin trading volumes, so expect a larger market moves should anything significant occur over the weekend and holiday period.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

Please add a description for the image.

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

This week’s dollar sell-off saw the key medium-term trendline support (black) unable prevent further downside momentum. This noteworthy break opens up room for further dollar depreciation to subsequent support levels. This being said, should Friday’s daily candle close above the 95.00 psychological handle, the downside break may be ruled as a false breakout. Similarly, if prices hover just beneath 95.00 and creep above after a few trading days, the same principle would apply.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) further supports this outlook with the momentum indicator impending on oversold levels.

Resistance levels:

  • 96.01 (50% Fibonacci)
  • 95.00

Support levels:

  • 94.10 (61.8% Fibonacci)

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Trying to Build a Base Off Multi-Month Lows
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Trying to Build a Base Off Multi-Month Lows
2022-01-15 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Drop Boosts AUD. Will China GDP Add Momentum?
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Drop Boosts AUD. Will China GDP Add Momentum?
2022-01-14 22:00:00
GBP Forecast: Boris Johnson Under Pressire to Resign, GBP Capped
GBP Forecast: Boris Johnson Under Pressire to Resign, GBP Capped
2022-01-14 17:00:00
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-13 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR