EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-11-13 10:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets to Fresh 2021 Lows, Consolidation Ahead
2021-11-12 16:00:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Rally to Persist on Upbeat Retail Sales Report

US Dollar Forecast: USD Rally to Persist on Upbeat Retail Sales Report

David Song, Strategist
US Dollar Talking Points

The US Dollar Index (DXY) pulls back from a fresh yearly high (95.27) as the U. of Michigan Confidence survey tumbles to 66.8 from 71.7 in October to mark the lowest reading since 2011, but indications of stronger economic activity may keep the Greenback afloat asit put pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement higher interest rates sooner rather than later.

Fundamental Forecast for US Dollar: Bullish

The recent rally in the US Dollar comes on the back of the larger-than-expected uptick in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the update to the Retail Sales report may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as household spending is expected to increase for the third consecutive month.

US Dollar Forecast: USD Rally to Persist on Upbeat Retail Sales Report

US Retail Sales are projected to rise 1.4% in October after climbing 0.7% the month prior, and a pickup in private sector consumption may fuel speculation for higher US interest rates with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on track to reduce “the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.”

As a result, signs of sticky inflation along with evidence of stronger activity may push the FOMC to forecast a steeper path for US interest rates as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at its last meeting for 2021, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will respond to the recent data prints as officials continue to brace for a transitory rise in price growth.

US Dollar Forecast: USD Rally to Persist on Upbeat Retail Sales Report

Nevertheless, the CME FedWatch Tool shows speculation for higher US rates in 2022 as Fed Fund futures highlight a greater than 60% chance for a 25bp rate hike in June, and plans to normalize monetary policy may lift longer-dated Treasury yields throughout the remainder of the year as the FOMC pledges to “use our tools to preserve price stability.”

With that said, the US Retail Sales report may generate a bullish reaction in the Dollar as the update is expected to show a pickup in household spending, and the DXY may continue to trade to fresh 2021 highs throughout the remainder of the year as the FOMC starts to scale back monetary support.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

