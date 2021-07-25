News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Bearish Ahead of Key Eurozone Data
2021-07-25 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-25 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
2021-07-23 20:50:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-25 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-25 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms
2021-07-24 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts
2021-07-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-23 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/wwxKQFibW6
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30am EST on DailyFX! A look at the levels heading into #FOMC - https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/Nx6AHxZksK
  • Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Earnings, Inflation Check out @RichDvorakFX's latest market recap and preview plus all the weekly forecasts from the @DailyFXTeam at the link below! Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2021/07/25/markets-week-ahead-euro-dollar-gold-sp500-fed-earnings-inflation.html $EURUSD $SPX #Trading
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/xKkBwu951j
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/MYWlQphqtb
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/paOy1oQmn3
  • US indices have a packed week ahead with earnings from the major technology names, US GDP data due and an FOMC rate decision. With so much on the docket the potential for volatility is heightened. Get your stock market forecast from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/CH4WoStHvu
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/otJwnuR7qe
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/s4lZWdJoXV
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

Fundamental Forecast for the US Dollar: Neutral

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back.
  • The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the US Dollar has a mixed bias heading into the last week of the month.

US Dollar Surviving

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been overcoming naysayers, doubters, and even negative seasonal trends as it has worked its way through July. Despite the pullback in US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations, the greenback has seemingly benefited from delta variant concerns elsewhere around the world. Relatively speaking, the US is offering higher growth rates in the near-term as parts of Asia, Australia, and Europe move back towards lockdowns. The DXY Index’s close for the week produced its seventh highest close of 2021 (out of 149 trading days thus far).

US Treasury Yield Curve (1-year to 30-years) (July 2020 to July 2021) (Chart 2)

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

Historically speaking, the combination of falling US Treasury yields coupled with dampened Fed rate hike odds has produced a difficult trading environment for the US Dollar. An otherwise typically difficult environment suggests that a more significant shift in capital is occurring globally: US equities are up, US bonds prices are up (yields down), and the DXY Index is trading higher.

US Economic Calendar Loaded with Risk

The move into the last week of the month brings forth an important smattering of event risk based out of the US. Several high rated economic releases alongside the July Federal Reserve policy suggest heightened activity in FX markets over the coming days.

  • On Monday, July 26, June new home sales data will be released followed by the July Dallas Fed manufacturing index.
  • On Tuesday, July 27, June US durable goods orders, the May US house price index, and the July US Conference Board consumer index are all due.
  • On Wednesday, July 28, the June US trade balance will be released in the morning followed by the results of the July FOMC meeting, as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
  • On Thursday, July 29, the initial 2Q’21 US GDP report is due out alongside weekly jobless claims, while June US pending home sales will be released shortly after the US cash equity open.
  • On Friday, July 30, the June US PCE price index – the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation – as well as June US personal income and personal spending data are due.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow 2Q’21 Growth Estimate (July 23, 2021) (Chart 2)

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

Based on the data received thus far about 2Q’21, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast was slightly upgraded last week to +7.6% annualized from +7.5%. Following the US housing data, “the nowcast of second-quarter real residential investment growth increased from [-8.7%] to [-8.1%].” The next update to the 2Q’21 Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast is due on Tuesday, July 27.

According to a Bloomberg news survey, market participants are expecting to see a print of +8.6% annualized when the initial 2Q’21 US GDP report is released on Thursday.

For full US economic data forecasts, view the DailyFX economic calendar.

July Fed Meeting Typically Overlooked…

The July FOMC meeting will conclude on Wednesday, and given the uptick in concerns around the delta variant, the upcoming meeting – typically overlooked as it falls between the June FOMC (which brings a new Statement of Economic Projections (SEP)) and the August gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming – may draw heightened interest.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations (July 20, 2021) (Table 1)

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

Ahead of the July FOMC meeting, Fed funds futures are pricing in 2% chance of a25-bps rate cut at the forthcoming meeting – immaterial. Notably, however, longer-dated expectations have come down considerably. In fact, one month ago, Fed funds futures were discounting a 63% chance of a 25-bps Fed rate hike in September 2022; those odds have since fallen to 37%. Meanwhile, December 2022 is now the favored month for the first rate move, clocking in with a 68% chance.

The decline in Fed rate hike expectations can examined from another angle. We can measure whether a Fed rate hike is being priced-in using Eurodollar contracts by examining the difference in borrowing costs for commercial banks over a specific time horizon in the future. Chart 1 below showcases the difference in borrowing costs – the spread – for the August 2021 and December 2023 contracts, in order to gauge where interest rates are headed in the interim period between August 2021 and December 2023.

EURODOLLAR FUTURES CONTRACT SPREAD (AUGUST 2021-DECEMBER 2023): DAILY RATE CHART (February 14 to July 23, 2021) (CHART 3)

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

At their July high following the June US nonfarm payrolls report, there were 103-bps worth of rate hikes discounted by December 2023; now, there are just 78-bps priced-in. Markets are taking a less hawkish view of the FOMC: a full rate hike has been wiped off the board over the course of the month. Consistent with this view, the 2s5s10s butterfly – which tracks non-parallel shifts in the yield curve – has reverted, another indication that bond markets are interpreting a less hawkish Fed.

CFTC COT US Dollar Futures Positioning (July 2020 to July 2021) (Chart 4)

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

Finally, looking at positioning, according to the CFTC’s COT for the week ended July 20, speculators increased their net-long US Dollar position to 12,225 contracts. Net-long US Dollar positioning is now at a 52-week high, and is at its highest level since the last week of May 2020.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-25 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-25 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Bearish Ahead of Key Eurozone Data
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Bearish Ahead of Key Eurozone Data
2021-07-25 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms
Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms
2021-07-24 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Mixed
USD/CHF
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish