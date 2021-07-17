US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Stalls Ahead of Technical Support
2021-07-16 15:00:00
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand
2021-07-17 04:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Up for 4 Weeks Straight – Now What?
2021-07-16 20:20:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: XAU and XAG Trading Bias is Lower
2021-07-16 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Weakness to Continue
2021-07-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/TI9Iv8OFpU
  • USD/CAD has been strong lately, but that is about to be put to the test as major confluent resistance lies just ahead. Get your CAD weekly forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/JFjVZhSgLJ https://t.co/1ViUkMInjy
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for indices in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/Etdyanp76f https://t.co/S41wkFmkxx
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/Ddhm0sfMOa
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/onayoFOlMF
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/akBjG7GCvH
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/6Wmaqef7Tw
  • The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure and looks primed to test recent support levels. Get your Bitcoin and Ethereum weekly forecast from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/EBQikN3yjB https://t.co/WmxiPmziKX
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/djR1k391A4
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/cyhIGlEdOW
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

  • US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop
  • Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength
  • Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid

The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.

Even so, markets appear more convinced than not that a reduction of the balance sheet is now on the horizon. What remains in question, however, is when the Fed will send a tangible signal on tapering its balance sheet. If Mr. Powell’s recent language is to be taken at face value, we may still have a ways to go. Still, Friday’s upbeat US retail sales figure shows the US economic recovery remains on solid footing.

Meanwhile, the USD is also benefiting from safe-haven flows. A resurgence in Covid, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, through Asia is seen as a growing threat to global growth. South Korea, Australia, and Japan have seen lockdowns or other forms of social-distancing measures reintroduced. This could be driving foreign demand in the Treasury market, which would also be a tailwind for the Greenback as offshore buyers convert into Dollars to buy the US debt.

All things considered, the US Dollar is likely to continue running higher if the US economy continues to perform well, particularly while Asia battles another wave of the virus. The current global environment bodes well for the US Dollar’s continued run. Ultimately, however, the trade may become saturated and susceptible to an unwind, but for now, the rosy view remains.

US Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Into The Weekend, Support Looks Increasingly Fragile
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Sell-Off Into The Weekend, Support Looks Increasingly Fragile
2021-07-17 08:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Nothing to Like, No Saving Grace
Weekly Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Nothing to Like, No Saving Grace
2021-07-17 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members
2021-07-16 16:00:00
EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness
EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness
2021-07-15 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR