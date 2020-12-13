News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-12 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Boosted by Risk-Off Move, US Dollar May Hinder XAUUSD Rally Next Week
2020-12-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown
2020-12-12 21:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

2020-12-13 10:00:00
David Song, Strategist
US Dollar Talking Points

The Federal Reserve’s last interest rate decision for 2020 may shake up the near-term outlook for the US Dollar as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will take additional steps to support the US economy as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. “assess how our ongoing asset purchases can best support our maximum employment and price-stability objectives as well as market functioning and financial stability.”

Fundamental Forecast for US Dollar: Neutral

The Greenback has struggled to hold its ground in December, with the US Dollar Indexplummeting more than 4% off the September highs, and swings in risk appetite may continue to sway the reserve currency as the unprecedented efforts taken by monetary as well as fiscal authorities have helped to provided a backstop for investor confidence.

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

In turn, key market trends may carry into 2021 as the Chairman Powell tells US lawmakers that the FOMC remains “committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy and to help assure that the recovery from this difficult period will be as robust as possible, and the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to expand the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) may put pressure on Fed officials to provide additional monetary stimulus on December 16 even as the balance sheet approaches the record high ($7.243 trillion) seen in November.

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

The Fed’s balance sheet widened to $7.243 trillion in the week of December 9 from $7.222 trillion the week prior, and the FOMC may rely on its asset purchases to combat the economic repercussions from COVID-19 as “most participants favored moving to qualitative outcome-based guidance for asset purchases that links the horizon over which the Committee anticipates it would be conducting asset purchases to economic conditions.

With that said, the US Dollar may continue to reflect an inverse relationship with investor confidence amid the ongoing expansion in the Fed’s balance sheet, and key market trends may carry into the year ahead if the FOMC adjusts its policy to foster a stronger recovery.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the DailyFX Forecast for USD
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

