US Dollar Weekly Forecast: ECB Avoiding a Currency War, Eyes on Fed's New Mandate

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, DXY – Dollar Charts for Next Week
2020-09-11 12:07:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
2020-09-11 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-09-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Offer Guidance as Range Coils
2020-09-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Stalls– Relief or Reversal?
2020-09-10 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-09-12 13:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Yen mostly rose this past week, where does recent price action leave... $USDJPY $GBPJPY $EURJPY $CADJPY ...going from here technically? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/09/12/Japanese-Yen-Price-Forecast-USDJPY-GBPJPY-EURJPY-CADJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ITVIuKDcfO
  • Equity markets experienced further turbulence last week as volatility picks up in accordance with the change in seasons. With key technical formations under threat, where are stocks headed next week? Get your #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/TB5HaokHoF https://t.co/XvAEPooR7N
  • We are seeing a high risk for transitioning liquidity and a propensity to cut down risk trends, which makes event risk like the Fed rate decision even more critical. What should we watch for in our trading this week? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/12/Dollar-and-SP-500-Prepare-for-Fed-Decision-Election-Headlines-and-Volatility.html https://t.co/clPl95dmBT
  • New to the oil and gold markets? Build your foundation to trade commodities in the market with @DailyFX Senior Strategist, @CVecchioFX on September 15th at 12PM EST. Register here today! https://t.co/uVX8w8Jv8D https://t.co/0ZR2BPs6FK
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/nfVUtpYVwo
  • #Gold prices are higher this week with $XAUUSD continuing to contract within the August range. Here are technical trade levels that matter on weekly chart. Get your #metals update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/ovKBG3LemV https://t.co/VHoacaH8Bm
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/wRILSzdtpI
  • The Australian Dollar may pull back as domestic economic activity and local inflation prospects plateau as geopolitical tension with China heats up. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/o6jjrUeaBI https://t.co/YCF2mqiIf6
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/BsQ5f3g3XV
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/5TiGHFMI6S
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: ECB Avoiding a Currency War, Eyes on Fed's New Mandate

US Dollar Weekly Forecast: ECB Avoiding a Currency War, Eyes on Fed's New Mandate

2020-09-12 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:
DXY Chart

Chart created with TradingView

US DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Fed to Update on New Mandate
  • ECB May Have Just Co-Signed Euro to Another Retest of 1.20
  • US Dollar Price Action Appears Merely Corrective on Tech Rout

Since the beginning of the month, the dominant theme has been an unwind in consensus trades, namely the Euro and the Nasdaq 100, in which the latter has posted a 10% correction from the all-time high recorded on Sep 2nd. In turn, the renewed bout of volatility has provided a new lease of life for the greenback. However, the question is whether this is the beginning of a material rise or merely a corrective move, I side with the latter. That said, as the US election approaches the broader risk environment err on the side of caution.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar

Going forward, focus will shift on the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting (Wed 16th). However, with Average Inflation Targeting announced at the Jackson Hole Symposium, expectations are for the Fed’s guidance to be altered to reflect their new mandate by maintain interest rates at low levels until the committee remain confident that inflation run above 2% for some time. Alongside this, dot-plots are also likely to remain relatively unchanged.

Federal Open Market Committee dot plot

ECB May Have Just Co-Signed Euro to Another Retest of 1.20

The hot topic for the ECB meeting had been what is the committee’s view on the appreciation in the Euro in light of jawboning from Chief Economist Lane. While an ECB source report at the time of the press conference stating that the GC would look through Euro gains prompting a bid in the Euro, this had been largely offset by Chief Lagarde who noted that they will monitor the Euro carefully. However, with the ECB showing apparent ease with the gains in the Euro and not wanting to engage in a currency war, the central bank may have just co-signed a another move towards 1.20, thus capping the recent advance in the greenback in the run-up to the Fed meeting.

Moves in the US Dollar so far looks appears and with the ECB signalled ease over currency strength, path of least resistance is higher. However, the trigger a move lower in the greenback will be the firm break below trendline resistance, which has the USD afloat for now. In the short term, the US Dollar range is 92.00-94.00.

US Dollar Chart: Weekly Time Frame

US Dollar Chart

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-09-12 04:00:00
Australian Dollar May Fall on Jobs Data, Economic Plateauing, China Tension
Australian Dollar May Fall on Jobs Data, Economic Plateauing, China Tension
2020-09-11 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-07 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-06 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR