USD Outlook Bearish on Earnings Data, Stimulus Talks, Accommodative Fed

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Marks Week Six- Rally at Risk
2020-07-31 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
2020-07-31 16:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
GBP/USD, AUD/JPY & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-07-31 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 20:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-07-29 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/2MCG03oiyf https://t.co/ovENPFVw3K
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10CKUR https://t.co/HSnG3fGWF9
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/B5Q6DULCnk https://t.co/2gFBCA1IRT
  • The Evening Star candlestick is a three-candle pattern that signals a reversal in the market and is commonly used to trade forex. Learn more about the evening star candlestick pattern here: https://t.co/8OTE7mhCAe https://t.co/MY3xg8TTGz
  • Volatility risk may offer the US Dollar support against #ASEAN currencies as the Nasdaq Composite nervously eyes key tech earnings, the outcome of extra fiscal support and China PMI data. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9H0yXH9wqp https://t.co/09xNP8Zf7f
  • New Zealand Dollar may fall as the NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD exchange rates struggle to breach pivotal resistance. Get your $NZD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9QophdOC6X https://t.co/n2sUVZ7BBu
  • Crude oil prices slid this week This is as #OPEC is expected to curtail output cuts starting in August Will demand from the US and China be able to keep prices lifted? What else is in store for oil in the near term? #CrudeOil #WTI #OOTT https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/08/01/Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Eyes-OPEC-Output-Restart-US-and-China-Demand.html?CHID=9& https://t.co/l5fu8ZB9om
  • #Gold and silver prices may turn lower based on bearish signals from IG Client Sentiment. Technical signals also warn the XAG/USD may fall, will XAU/USD meet the same fate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/zzO5Td6Fgu https://t.co/nz9fykSj67
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $3.67B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-01
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Exports YoY (JUL) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -9.7% Previous: -10.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-01
USD Outlook Bearish on Earnings Data, Stimulus Talks, Accommodative Fed

USD Outlook Bearish on Earnings Data, Stimulus Talks, Accommodative Fed

2020-08-01 08:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:
US Dollar Basket

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK BEARISH

USD Losses May Be Amplified by Corporate Earnings

The US Dollar may fall if corporate earnings from large-cap companies – like HSBC and Walt Disney to name a few of the many – put a discount on haven-linked assets. Last week, four out of the five members of the so-called FAANG group – Facebook, Amazon, Apple Netflix and Google – posted record-breaking earnings in the worst recession in a century.

Despite the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, technology stocks continue to surge in tandem with demand for digital services. A key factor behind the tech sector’s rise has been in part due to government shutdown policies and the implementation of work-from-home policies. This in turn has helped insulate technology stocks from the impact of the Covid-19 impact.

Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri for more market updates!

US Dollar Hammered by FOMC Rate Decision, Stocks Jumped With Joy

However, there also was another factor that hurt and may continue to damage the US Dollar and push stocks higher. In summary, last week, the Fed said it will not let go of the proverbial gas pedal in regards to QE and emphasized that tightening credit conditions is not even on the agenda at this time. Due to the “considerable” risk of the coronavirus, monetary authorities will be holding rates near zero for the foreseeable future.

You can see a summary of the main comments here.

The notion of an uninterrupted stream of liquidity from a devoted Federal Reserve helped further quell credit crisis fears and lift market sentiment. Consequently, this hammered demand for haven-linked assets like the US Dollar – and amplified gains in cycle-sensitive assets like stocks. These kinds of messages may therefore continue to be a point of weakness for the USD until another possible crisis triggers a flight to safety.

US Dollar Demand May Fade if Data Points to Economic Stabilization

This week, a cascade of PMI data out of key supply-chain and consumer-oriented economies will be crossing the wires. Better-than-expected prints could point to signs of economic stabilization and push cycle-sensitive assets higher at the expense of havens. Some alleviation of lockdown measures have helped restore economic activity but that may soon turn around as cases and deaths – particularly in the US – continue to rise.

US Fiscal Stimulus Talks May Amplify Dollar Losses

A sense of urgency among congressional lawmakers may help deliver a timely stimulus bill, with many anticipating another round of $1,200 checks. Having said that, disagreement over unemployment benefits and other matters concerning the distribution of the funds could cause delays. In this scenario, a sharp U-turn in sentiment could erase some of the gains stocks enjoyed and provide a tailwind for the battered US Dollar.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Covid-19 Cases Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
Australian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Covid-19 Cases Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
2020-07-31 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-27 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, US Dollar, FANG, Recessions
2020-07-26 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.