US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Mired by Bets for More Fed Rate Cuts

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Coronavirus Breakout Surges to Fresh 2020 High
2020-03-07 04:00:00
VIX Hits Its Crisis-Level High, S&P 500 Erratic and Dollar Collapse Continues
2020-03-07 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Ballistic as Fear Grips Global Markets
2020-03-06 22:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
2020-03-07 07:00:00
Oil Prices Sink over 7 percent as OPEC Talks Crumble
2020-03-06 15:26:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @hmeisler: Friday's put/call ratio for equities only was 89% https://t.co/mgbaTTVSD1
  • Learn Technical Analysis Major Continuation Patterns https://t.co/lPCv0ReV8C via @YouTube
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/h8W2jQiN9y
  • The politics of the US and UK may be starkly divided but their grip on the vast, $6.6 trillion global foreign exchange trade seems as tight as ever. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/xTKHOvrIqg https://t.co/0W7JW5bknq
  • Do you know your #Brexit timeline? Catch up on it here:https://t.co/olHHFNEI1r https://t.co/YcyiD1DhaN
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/jI5CHZKrGq
  • My weekend trading video: '$VIX Hits Its Crisis-Level High, S&P 500 Erratic and #Dollar Collapse Continues' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/07/VIX-Hits-Its-Crisis-Level-High-SP-500-Erratic-and-Dollar-Collapse-Continues.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/I2Jdf22ekd
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/f4y1FOOZnM #tradingstyle https://t.co/DHbgebG9DN
  • Ouch. Chna's trade balance dropped from a $47.2 billion surplus to a -$7.1 billion deficit. Exports dropped -17.2%. Not good...but enough to draw out fear more readily than last week's PMIs?
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Mired by Bets for More Fed Rate Cuts

US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Mired by Bets for More Fed Rate Cuts

2020-03-07 13:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Talking Points

The US Dollar weakened against most of its major counterparts as the Federal Reserve delivered an emergency 50bp rate cut, and fresh data prints coming out of the US economy may have a limited impact on the greenback amid overwhelming expectations for lower interest rates.

Fundamental Forecast for US Dollar: Bearish

The appears to be a shift in US Dollar behavior as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) alters the course for monetary policy, and it seems as though Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will continue to take a proactive approach in combating the coronavirus as the central bank implements its first emergency rate cut since 2008.

Updates to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may do little to shore up the dollar even though the core rate of inflation is expected to hold steady at 2.3% in February as Chairman Powell warns that “the virus and themeasures that are being taken to contain it will surely weigh on economic activity.”

Fed Funds CME

In turn, Fed Fund futures reflect 100% probability for another rate cut on March 18, with market participants pricing a greater than 80% chance for another 50bp reduction in the benchmark interest rate. At the same time, the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) may reveal a material adjustment in the forward guidance for monetary policy as the FOMC pledges to “use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

FOMC Dot Plot

As a result, Fed officials are likely to project a lower trajectory for the benchmark interest rate, but it remains to be seen if the FOMC will prepare US households and businesses for a zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard insists that that “it’s unlikely we’re going to have that much different of information when we get to the March meeting.

Nevertheless, speculation for lower US interest rates may continue to drag on the Dollar even though the FOMC enters its quiet period ahead of the March meeting, and fresh data prints coming out of the economy may do little to sway the greenback as the central bank alters the course for monetary policy.

US Dollar Basket

Source: IG

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
2020-03-07 07:00:00
Australian Dollar at Mercy of COVID-19 as China's Economy Slows
Australian Dollar at Mercy of COVID-19 as China's Economy Slows
2020-03-07 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.