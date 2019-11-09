US Dollar Outlook Bullish on CPI, Fed Comments, Trade Talks

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes Extending its Losses - EUR to US Dollar Price Technical Forecast
2019-11-11 10:30:00
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-10 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Nigel Farage Boosts Boris Johnson's Majority Odds
2019-11-11 12:31:00
GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations
2019-11-11 09:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Keep Struggling Against Resurgent US Dollar
2019-11-11 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis Forecast Shows Comfort - Perhaps Volatility - In Range
2019-11-10 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Spotlight on Support, Silver Sell-off May Continue
2019-11-11 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Prices Supported By Hong Kong Unrest, Look to UK GDP
2019-11-11 06:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Sterling Moves Higher After Nigel Farage Says He Won't Contest 317 Tory Seats

Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Strategist @JWagnerFXTrader as he identifies current trading opportunities using several tools including Elliot Wave and support/resistance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/963207267?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex as he talks about scalping techniques you could implement in your trading. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/176946155?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/2:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/kv22bZFUSu
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups we're tracking into the open - https://t.co/dFw88WP8eH
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/97HS5FTX0N
  • -September GDP fell -0.1% as expected, though all main sectors showed either zero or negative growth. -A weak Q2 base period, along with strength in services and construction during July, resulted in positive Q3 GDP figure Full Report: https://t.co/G1by6FJMtB $GBP
  • -Construction showed first positive growth over rolling 3 month period since May while production has shown negative growth since April -Q3 Nominal GDP up +0.5% in Q3 (vs 0.7% prior) led by 0.9% rise in employee compensation https://t.co/rXWZcGe9oK
  • Latest UK GDP Report: -3Q 2019 GDP grew by +0.3% (vs +0.4% consensus estimate) after contracting -0.2% in Q2 -Services contributed +0.29%, construction +0.04%, production -0.01% -YoY GDP growth at 1.0% is slowest rate in a decade https://t.co/obfRk2Xdqs
  • #Gold prices may fall while the US Dollar gains even as economic policies championed by the Trump administration invite inflation. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/4lHhHsby56 $XAUUSD https://t.co/zCvlUh5tod
  • RBNZ rate decision on Wednesday - Previously a near certainty, however is now a much more binary event - Money markets 60/40 for a cut - RBNZ Shadow Board are more divided but on average see OCR on hold https://t.co/J3KXMYuWAW
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on CPI, Fed Comments, Trade Talks

US Dollar Outlook Bullish on CPI, Fed Comments, Trade Talks

2019-11-09 13:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

DXY 2-hr Price Chart

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: BULLISH

  • US Dollar may rise if retail sales and CPI data cool Fed easing expectations
  • Trump press conference, trade talks may also reduce the urgency of rate cuts
  • Comments from Fed officials may amplify this effect and boost the Greenback

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar may rise in the week ahead if US CPI and retail sales data show an improvement against the backdrop of cooling Sino-US trade war tensions and reduce the urgency for Fed rate cuts. Commentary from central bank officials throughout the week may amplify this effect if they reinforce the narrative that improving fundamentals lend credence to the Fed’s decision to put a pause on easing credit conditions.

US Economy Forecast

While manufacturing activity has been contracting – in large part due to the US-China trade war – the services sector and consumption has shown resilience. However, this feature is not specific to the US – most OECD countries are experiencing a slowdown in manufacturing. Generally strong labor market conditions have kept the contagion of an industrial slowdown at bay; at least for now.

However, inflationary pressure continues to decline amid a “synchronized slowdown” in global growth and as major economies – like the Eurozone – have their growth outlook downwardly revised. Price growth has been below the Fed’s two percent target, which could tilt the scales towards more accommodative policy measures. As such, traders will be closely watching this indicator for signs of improvement or deterioration.

CPI is Hovering at Around 1.7 Percent Below the Fed’s 2 Percent Target

US CPI Chart

The next big indicator traders will be watching out for will the publication of retail sales data. The advanced month-on-month figures for October are expecting to show a 0.2 percent increase after the previous reading showed a 0.3 percent decline. A stronger-than-expected figure could push the US Dollar higher if the data convinces traders that fundamentals are improving and the need for liquidity provisions is cooling.

Prior Data Print was Lowest Since February 2019

MoM US Retail Sales

US-China Trade War Outlook

On Tuesday, investors will be eagerly tuning into US President Donald Trump speech at the Economic Club of New York where he will give a talk on trade which will then be followed by questions. The highly-anticipated event comes as Washington and Beijing are coming increasingly close to signing of “Phase 1” of their multi-sequential trade deal.

US-China Trade War One of the Biggest Factors Behind Geopolitical Uncertainty

Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index

Sino-US trade relations have improved with the White House recently announcing they will repeal around $112 billion in Chinese tariffs with more reductions to come with each completed phase of the agreement. However, there are still a myriad of obstacles that threaten to derail the negotiations ranging from differing approaches to the Hong Kong protests and the new leverage China just acquired from the WTO.

Powell Testimony, Comments from Fed Officials

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before two congressional committees and providing his outlook on the economy. Several board members will also be speaking throughout the week which will provide cumulative insight as to how reserved or swashbuckling officials are on policy going forward. The US Dollar may rise if commentary from the former overwhelms the latter.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Weekly British Pound Forecast: UK GDP and Inflation Due; Tories, Johnson Lead Polls Ahead of General Election
Weekly British Pound Forecast: UK GDP and Inflation Due; Tories, Johnson Lead Polls Ahead of General Election
2019-11-11 06:00:00
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-10 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecasts
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Fundamental Forecasts
2019-11-10 13:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.