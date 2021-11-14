News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Fall Further in Week Ahead, 1.14 Likely
2021-11-14 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices
2021-11-13 16:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-12 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?
2021-11-14 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-11-13 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Dollar Strength
2021-11-12 20:00:00
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Setups
2021-11-13 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP
2021-11-14 04:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/aooQpI4f2m
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/HLEg6FwmA3
  • The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 turn to Fedspeak as inflation fears brought volatility to stocks this past week. Still, the bull market remains intact amid underlying fundamentals. Get your weekly equities forecast from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/cnhO254HG8 https://t.co/ynsz5lyBgN
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX, briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/78YP0gUY6O
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/ebPK71xROE
  • US Dollar Index surged more than 1.5% off the monthly lows with a major technical breakout in DXY ripping to fresh yearly highs. Get your weekly US Dollar technical forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/mq4j3jXtqQ https://t.co/6EGfIDluSt
  • What suits your style of trading - stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cNsQ0 https://t.co/5TNSIIL4ND
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interests on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/RMiIChhBL5
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/rcBftiYqJQ
  • The drop in EUR/USD last Wednesday was significant, taking the pair below 1.15 to its lowest level since July 21 last year. That has opened the way for further losses, to 1.14 and beyond. Get your weekly Euro forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/ZFaRNNgyDh https://t.co/Bun2GCQR0n
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

Stocks Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 fell but the bull market remained
  • Stocks do tend to be more volatility in higher inflationary periods
  • Fed policymakers may continue reiterating transitory price outlook

On Wall Street, futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 wrapped up this past week with a loss, falling about 0.6%, 0.3% and 1% respectively. While this ended a 5-week winning streak, these declines were hardly noticeable in comparison to the broader bull trend since the 2020 pandemic bottom. What is driving this and will it continue?

The slight increase in volatility this past week could have been traced to the latest US inflation report. In October, consumer prices climbed a whopping 6.2% y/y, leaving inflation running at its hottest pace since the early 1990s. This trend also transpired into deteriorating consumer confidence. On Friday, University of Michigan (UofM) sentiment data fell to a new post-pandemic low of 66.8. This was last seen 10 years ago.

The details of the report showed that consumers see inflation rising about 5% in the next year, the most since 2008. This is being driven by surging food, gas and housing prices. The CPI report showed that real wages are still negative. This means that inflation continues to erode their purchasing power. Yet, equities continued to hold onto their momentum, recovering cautiously on the UofM data.

University of Michigan Sentiment – Monthly Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?

Chart Created in TradingView

The risk for equities is that higher inflation results in a hawkish shift at the Federal Reserve. On the whole, policymakers continue to gauge that recent price trends are transitory. Last week’s inflation print brought back market expectations for 2 Fed rate hikes by the end of next year. It will likely take more persistent elevated price readings to meaningfully shift that outlook.

Still, there will be a slew of Fedspeak in the week ahead. Commentary from Vice Chair Richard Clarida, New York branch President John Williams, Chicago branch President Charles Evans and more will cross the wires. All eyes will be on their views on inflation, especially following the latest CPI report. Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more information about their speeches.

At the end of the day, investors seeking returns, especially amid rising inflation, won’t be able to get much from the local Treasury market. The Fed is only beginning quantitative easing tapering this month. Stocks can be an inflationary hedge, but rising prices mean traders will need increasingly higher returns compared to lower inflationary periods to makeup for the deteriorating purchasing power of the USD.

Historically speaking, stocks tend to be more volatile in higher inflationary periods. Value shares also tend to perform better compared to growth-oriented ones. It also depends on the economic situation. The current ratio of job openings compared to those unemployed is at a record, according to Bloomberg. Unemployment is still on the decline. US retail sales growth is expected to cross the wires at the highest since March next week following rosy third-quarter earnings. Healthy underlying fundamentals may keep equities afloat.

S&P 500 Futures Vs. 2022 Fed Rate Bets – Daily Chart

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Further Upside on Japan GDP
2021-11-14 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Fall Further in Week Ahead, 1.14 Likely
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Fall Further in Week Ahead, 1.14 Likely
2021-11-14 01:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Rally to Persist on Upbeat Retail Sales Report
US Dollar Forecast: USD Rally to Persist on Upbeat Retail Sales Report
2021-11-13 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed