News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?
2021-10-10 01:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output
2021-10-10 07:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Technical Forecast: Mixed Picture in U.S. Stocks
2021-10-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Looking Lower in the Near-term
2021-10-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It
2021-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/YZafo6BH7q
  • The price of oil clears the $80 handle as OPEC remains reluctant to boost production, and current market may keep crude prices afloat amid the tepid recovery in US output. Get your weekly oil forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/NxxcQsvVMA https://t.co/M3Lw0p7c2d
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/telP4sZV3x
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/aUfXGH34Yv
  • While the Australian dollar trades higher in October, it faces major headwinds in the days and weeks to come. Get your weekly Australian Dollar forecast from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/d23mw9CBwD https://t.co/tnjJLFDE7L
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interest on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/g9BoVQJ07t
  • The problem for Euro bulls is that it’s hard to think of any good reason to buy it; not just EUR/USD but the Euro crosses too. Get your weekly Euro forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/VQFYSkHZPu https://t.co/UKSEZXKMWe
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/TsKFjnWywb
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/rlrUpX65RN
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/gDJwRoBKNW
Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output

Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output

David Song, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil clears the $80 handle as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels, and current market may keep crude prices afloat amid the tepid recovery in US output.

{{GUIDE|Oil|Download the DailyFX Forecast for Oil}}

Fundamental Forecast for Oil Price: Bullish

The price of oil trades at its highest level since 2014 as OPEC stays on track to “adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of November 2021,” and crude may stage a larger rally over the coming days as the US struggles to recover from the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida.

Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output

Fresh figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows weekly field production increasing for the fourth consecutive week, with output climbing to 11,300K from 11,100K in the week ending. However, the US remains far from the conditions seen prior to COVID-19 as production reached a record high of 13,100K in March 2020.

As a result, the price of oil may continue to trade to fresh yearly highs ahead of the next OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on November 4, and signs of limited supply may keep the price of oil afloat as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) emphasizes that“in 2022, oil demand is expected to robustly grow by around 4.2 mb/d, some 0.9 mb/d higher compared to last month’s assessment.

With that said, current market conditions may keep crude prices afloat as expectations for stronger demand are met with limited supply, and the price of oil may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior over the coming days as it stages a seven week rally.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?
EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?
2021-10-10 01:00:00
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Back to Multi-Month Highs, Volt ETF Offers Crypto Diversification
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Back to Multi-Month Highs, Volt ETF Offers Crypto Diversification
2021-10-09 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude