EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Rally Back on Track After Bear Trap
2021-07-23 20:50:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms
2021-07-24 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Could Get Put to the Test This Week
2021-07-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts
2021-07-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-23 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/hftCEho1lM
  • Gold price action is primed for volatility next week with the Fed decision on deck. How real yields and the US Dollar react to fresh guidance from Fed officials will be key for gold outlook. Get your weekly gold forecast from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/MzaIl7tPmZ
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/rFlQtyQS81
  • Canadian Dollar snapped a three-week losing streak after USD/CAD stalled at key technical resistance. Get your CAD weekly forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/BPHuKecwnz https://t.co/73OmuCKfU9
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/KzhQnGiLyt
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/cuneuJNZlH
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/danCiP5vqK
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/JhYoQ7I19K
  • The Nasdaq 100 index is aiming to breach a key resistance level at 14,950 for a second time. A successful attempt may open the door to further gains, although the MACD indicator flags signs of weakness. Get your equities forecast from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/BEYupi32qB https://t.co/PWeXE8tZVY
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/t34kotPE8R
Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms

Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK: FED MEETING, REAL YIELDS, US DOLLAR EYED

  • Gold prices clinging to the psychological $1,800-level as the precious metal consolidates
  • Gold volatility looks likely to accelerate next week due to risk around the Fed meeting
  • Gold price outlook hinges predominantly on how real yields and the US Dollar react

Gold price action edged -0.6% lower on balance last week to trade back around the psychologically-significant $1,800-level. This marks the first weekly decline after rising for four-weeks straight. The precious metal unsurprisingly faced headwinds as the recent sharp decline in yields saw relief and the US Dollar strengthened. Gold prices tend to move inversely with the direction of yields and the broader DXY Index.

That said, the looming Fed rate decision scheduled for release on Wednesday, 28 July at 18:00 GMT is poised to spark a pickup in market activity. This creates considerable potential for gold volatility to accelerate alongside gyrations in Treasury yields and USD price action. While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged, there is growing risk that the central bank tweaks language to its press statement to convey potential upcoming adjustments to the pace of asset purchases.

GOLD PRICE CHART WITH 5-YEAR TREASURY REAL YIELD OVERLAID

Gold Price Chart with 5YR Treasury Real Yield Overlaid

This brings to focus FOMC guidance on making substantial further progress toward reaching its maximum employment and price stability goals. Measures of inflation have risen significantly over recent months, which likely contributed to the decision by Fed officials bringing forward their projected taper timeline at last month’s meeting.

However, in light of the still-standing transitory inflation narrative, as well as mounting covid delta variant concerns and the latest NFP report, I think it is most likely the Fed reiterates its current stance and messaging. This could see real yields remain under pressure, which in turn, stands to keep gold price action well supported. On the other hand, if the updated Fed statement sends real yields turn higher, that would likely correspond with lower gold prices.

GOLD PRICE CHART WITH US DOLLAR INDEX OVERLAID

Gold Price Chart with US Dollar Index Overlaid

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Aside from real yields, I will be monitoring how the US Dollar trades around the Fed next week to help gauge where gold prices might head next. Another influx of broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed meeting might steer gold price action sharply lower. If this scenario materializes, though, the gold pullback could provide attractive opportunities for bulls to consider as discussed in my Q3 top trade idea.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Bitcoin Outlook: Bullish Scenario May Play Out if Key Technical Support Holds
Bitcoin Outlook: Bullish Scenario May Play Out if Key Technical Support Holds
2021-07-24 06:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision
AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-24 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts
2021-07-23 16:00:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-20 08:00:00
Rates

Gold
Bullish
USDOLLAR