S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-11 16:10:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
2021-07-10 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-11 16:10:00
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-11 16:10:00
Dow Jones Forecast: "Triple Top" Warns of Pullback as Momentum Fades
2021-07-10 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-11 16:10:00
Gold Forecast: Depressed Real Yields and Delta Variant Worries May Boost Bullion Prices
2021-07-11 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-07-11 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
2021-07-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
2021-07-10 16:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (MAY) Actual: -7.1% Expected: -7.1% Previous: -5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-12
  • S&P 500 Hits Fresh Record, Will China's RRR Cut Boost Hang Seng? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/12/SP-500-Hits-Fresh-Record-Will-Chinas-RRR-Cut-Boost-Hang-Seng.html https://t.co/HPyECX4sm9
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.006%) S&P 500 (-0.023%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.076%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (MAY) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -7.1% Previous: -5.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-12
  • Please join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for your cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/0O2yn6bCtP
  • Please join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for your cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/oAqZ9R8lRZ
  • All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 91.1% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Financials (+2.87%), energy (+2.01%) and materials (+2.01%) were among the best performers. https://t.co/sClMBxq9p9
  • 🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (MAY) Actual: 12.2% Expected: 6.3% Previous: 6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-11
  • 🇯🇵 PPI MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-11
  • 🇯🇵 PPI YoY (JUN) Actual: 5% Expected: 4.7% Previous: 5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-11
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Justin McQueen, Analyst

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Bond Yield Plunge Prompts Growth Outperformance
  • FTSE 100 |Consolidation Phase Unlikely to Break

S&P 500 | Bond Yield Plunge Prompts Growth Outperformance

The past week has prompted a rethink among market participants over the global recovery, in which economic activity looks to be peaking, at a time where central banks are beginning to embark policy normalisation. However, while sizeable moves had been seen in the bond market, equities have been largely unscathed as the S&P 500 closes out the week at a fresh record high. Gains in the broader index stemmed from growth stocks (benefits from lower yields) amid the plunge in bond yields, and now is once again outperforming value stocks for the first time since February.

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Looking ahead to next week, US CPI will be in focus with the headline expected to have dipped to 4.9% from 5%. Recent survey based measures (ISM Non Manufacturing PMI Prices Paid) on inflation have started to show signs of a peak and thus reinforcing the view that central bank’s may well be correct in their assessment that inflation is transitory. Should the headline CPI surprise on the downside, bond yields can be expected to renew its pullback, underpinning growth stocks.

Elswhere, Fed watchers will be on the look out for Fed Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimong with attention placed on any signs as to when the Fed could begin tapering asset purchases. However, in light of the plethora of Fed speak since the June meeting, it is likely that Powell will largely stick to the script in the view that the labour market has yet to reach substantial further progress.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE 100 | Consolidation Phase Unlikely to Break

The FTSE continues to hold a 7000-7200 range and while the index is in a consolidation phase, the overall trend remains higher. The recent easing of lockdown measures will be likely reflected in the latest UK inflation figures and thus risks are tilted to the upside. Similarly, inflationary pressures will be observed in the upcoming employment report, although, as the BoE have stressed, the labour market will come into greater scrunity once employment support programs expire in September. That said, direction in the FTSE 100 will stem from broader risk trends as opposed to domestic data.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-11 16:10:00
Gold Forecast: Depressed Real Yields and Delta Variant Worries May Boost Bullion Prices
Gold Forecast: Depressed Real Yields and Delta Variant Worries May Boost Bullion Prices
2021-07-11 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Due for Volatility
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Due for Volatility
2021-07-10 20:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?
2021-07-10 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
US 500
Mixed