EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-05 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.39% Gold: 0.17% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zChIBZ3doY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.75%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zZ25qak7qx
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.08% France 40: 0.02% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2l5MHhx3hm
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/mMGTFyZ3lq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.70%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aEHA3MuMOy
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.18% Gold: 0.07% Silver: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jxt6XkFZow
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/NrpSjDRbj4
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vZQnudnep0
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.14% US 500: 0.03% France 40: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lKKtjjp8j5
  • Oil prices at the highs with no deal yet agreed following meeting postponement https://t.co/BhDm40zGzo
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern

Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Talking Points:

  • Seasonality may drag on price action as the summer doldrums weigh on market activity
  • Tight trading ranges are not inherently bearish, however, and the broader fundamental landscape remains encouraging

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 entered the third quarter on the back of yet another strong showing in the post-pandemic era as stocks continued to climb across all sectors. With the broader economic recovery set to provide a modest tailwind for the major indices, equity investors will have to negotiate seasonality concerns, monetary policy changes and infrastructure spending as they attempt to nail down the finer details driving stock valuations in the coming quarter.

While the general equity landscape is largely conducive to further gains, seasonal headwinds may look to constrict price action and slow attempts higher. Since 1990, the S&P 500 has seen some of its lowest trading volume in July, August and September; and if the tail end of the second quarter was any indication, price action may dry up across markets without a new set of catalysts.

Chart 1: S&P 500 Average Monthly Returns & Average Monthly VIX

SPX average vs volume and vix

Source: Bloomberg

Lower volume and volatility are not exclusively bearish factors by any means, but they can make it more difficult for price breakouts to occur and for follow-through to take place if a breakout does materialize. To read the full Equity forecast including the technical outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

