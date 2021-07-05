Iron Ore to Rise Further as US Infrastructure Deal Aids Recovery Outlook: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 Interest Rate Decision due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (JUN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 48.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AGZik7Z8aB
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/AlG23bgoyc
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oRVSpN9QpC
  • Mid-day sell-off in the crypto space...#btc #eth #bch #LTC @DailyFX https://t.co/37etyYU59Z
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: 44.5 Previous: 43 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: 44.5 Previous: 42.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.08%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VpEhCQbMqz
Iron Ore to Rise Further as US Infrastructure Deal Aids Recovery Outlook: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Iron Ore, Global Economic Recovery, US Infrastructure Deal – Talking Points

  • Iron ore demand driving prices higher as global recovery ramps up
  • Pending US Infrastructure deal an additional tailwind for metals

See the favorite trades from each DailyFX Analyst for the third quarter. Download our new 3Q top trading opportunities guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

Iron Ore to Continue its Charge as US Infrastructure Deal Takes Shape

Iron ore prices may stretch higher as the global economic recovery chugs along. However, the industrial metal has seen a few road bumps on its journey higher. One of those being recent actions by China – including plans to release state reserves – in an attempt to cool off the quick appreciation seen in prices though H1 2021.

While actions by China have put some overhead pressure on price, the underlying demand drivers throughout the global landscape are likely to win out. One potentially major tailwind for iron ore is the infrastructure deal currently being negotiated in the United States. A deal between a bipartisan group of senators bolstered optimism for a near $1 trillion package.

While its ultimate fate remains unclear, the progress on Capitol Hill is a welcome development for industrial commodities. Given the recent progress, a bill hitting President Biden’s desk in the third quarter may be on the timeline. Along with a focus on roads, bridges, and airports, a component focusing on electric vehicles may also benefit the demand picture for metals.

The final deal is likely to look different, but the current specifics include $109.0 billion for roads, bridges, and major projects, $66 billion for rail, and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, according to a White House fact sheet. Moreover, Democrats are slated to push through a separate bill that could see additional funding go specifically towards green energy infrastructure. Combined with ongoing progress in the global reopening, iron ore prices are likely to continue rising.

Global Recovery Lifts Iron Ore Prices

iron ore

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

