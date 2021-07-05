Iron Ore to Rise Further as US Infrastructure Deal Aids Recovery Outlook: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Iron Ore, Global Economic Recovery, US Infrastructure Deal – Talking Points

Iron ore demand driving prices higher as global recovery ramps up

Pending US Infrastructure deal an additional tailwind for metals

Iron Ore to Continue its Charge as US Infrastructure Deal Takes Shape

Iron ore prices may stretch higher as the global economic recovery chugs along. However, the industrial metal has seen a few road bumps on its journey higher. One of those being recent actions by China – including plans to release state reserves – in an attempt to cool off the quick appreciation seen in prices though H1 2021.

While actions by China have put some overhead pressure on price, the underlying demand drivers throughout the global landscape are likely to win out. One potentially major tailwind for iron ore is the infrastructure deal currently being negotiated in the United States. A deal between a bipartisan group of senators bolstered optimism for a near $1 trillion package.

While its ultimate fate remains unclear, the progress on Capitol Hill is a welcome development for industrial commodities. Given the recent progress, a bill hitting President Biden’s desk in the third quarter may be on the timeline. Along with a focus on roads, bridges, and airports, a component focusing on electric vehicles may also benefit the demand picture for metals.

The final deal is likely to look different, but the current specifics include $109.0 billion for roads, bridges, and major projects, $66 billion for rail, and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, according to a White House fact sheet. Moreover, Democrats are slated to push through a separate bill that could see additional funding go specifically towards green energy infrastructure. Combined with ongoing progress in the global reopening, iron ore prices are likely to continue rising.

Global Recovery Lifts Iron Ore Prices

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter